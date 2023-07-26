Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

One hundred forty-six days.

It’s a relatively small window in the 28-year existence of the Ravens franchise. It’s also the amount of time that passed between Lamar Jackson — generational talent, potential Hall of Famer, face of the franchise — telling the team that he wanted to be traded and his joyous arrival for the start of training camp in Owings Mills on Wednesday.

Four months ago, the immediate fate of the franchise hung in the balance and frustration and uncertainty reigned. Now, Jackson, 26, is the second-highest-paid quarterback per year in the NFL with a five-year extension that will pay him a reported $260 million. The 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player is also armed with the best collection of talent that he’s had since the Ravens traded up to draft him in the first round in 2018 — particularly at wide receiver with the additions of superstar Odell Beckham Jr. and flashy rookie Zay Flowers, among others. In the offseason, Jackson joked about being able to throw for an NFL-record 6,000 yards this year.

There have been other significant changes as well, most notably the addition of offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who won two national championships with the University of Georgia and brings with him a more spread-out, quarterback-friendly attack to replace the predictable and old-school run-heavy scheme of his ousted predecessor Greg Roman.

In short, the Ravens, who again have one of the NFL’s best defenses, led by All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and versatile second-year safety Kyle Hamilton, have gone from a team rife with questions and controversy to a championship contender. Jackson got just about everything he asked for this offseason, but with that comes the responsibility of him, along with coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta, delivering the franchise’s third Super Bowl title and first since the 2012 season.

“Think about what you want to accomplish this year — and what you need — whatever it might be,” Harbaugh said, explaining Humphrey’s message to the team at the end of the offseason program last month. “Everybody has somewhat of a different motivation. Whatever that thing is, think about it and think about how you’re going to get that accomplished. I thought that was a great message to everybody going forward.”

That way forward begins with Jackson, who will be asked to throw more and run less, if for no other reason than to stay healthy. Over the past two years, he has missed 11 games, including the final six of last season, because of injuries.

But he will also be given a great deal more control and have more input in the offense as a whole, something that is a marked change from the past under Roman.

“Coach [Monken] is basically just giving us the keys to the offense, really,” Jackson said last month. “I’m loving it.”

The Ravens would likewise love it if Jackson is able to adapt to what is expected to be a more dynamic scheme and up-tempo pace than the Ravens have operated with in recent years. Last season, they ranked 25th out of 32 teams at 29.06 seconds between plays, per Football Outsiders. Consequently, they racked up seven delay-of-game penalties, third-most in the NFL.

They also hope to rely a lot less on Jackson’s legs than they have in the past.

Jackson’s 4,437 career rushing yards are the most by any quarterback in their first five seasons, and it’s not close. While the Ravens have had success thanks in large part to Jackson’s electric running ability, including going 14-2 in his MVP season in 2019, the toll has been heavy. The 877 hits Jackson has taken since being drafted in 2018 are the most in the league during that span.

Asked in the offseason whether the new offense will call on him to run less, Jackson said, “Absolutely, especially with the receivers we have,” noting the additions of Beckham, Flowers and veteran Nelson Agholor along with the return of receivers Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay; tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely; and running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards.

“Running can only take you so far, and I feel like with this new era of teams and offenses in the league, I feel like we need that,” Jackson said.

The Ravens in turn will need Jackson to also win in the postseason. For all of his playmaking, his record in the playoffs is just 1-4, and he missed last year’s wild-card loss to the Cincinnati Bengals because of a knee injury.

The same can be said of the Ravens’ coach. Though Harbaugh’s 11 postseason wins are the sixth-most by an NFL coach in his first 15 years, Baltimore is just 2-7 in the playoffs since it last won the Super Bowl.

There are other question marks as well.

The Ravens’ high-profile acquisition of Beckham, done as much to appease Jackson as to sell tickets, comes with a certain degree of uncertainty after the 30-year-old receiver missed all of last season as he recovered from a torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl 56 in February 2022. It was the second major knee injury of Beckham’s career and he barely participated in the offseason program as he continued to ramp up for the season ahead.

Bateman, who underwent season-ending foot surgery six games into last year, has been slow to return to the field as well and will start camp on the physically unable to perform list after receiving a cortisone shot in the same foot he injured and suffering some nagging related soreness in recent weeks.

All-Pro long snapper Nick Moore, meanwhile, was likely lost for the season after he tore his Achilles tendon just before the start of camp. The Ravens are signing former Seattle Seahawks long snapper Tyler Ott to replace him.

Dobbins also begins camp on the physically unable to perform list, but the larger concern for the 24-year-old centers on his discontent over his contract. In the final year of his rookie deal, he hasn’t gotten the extension he is looking for as the market for running backs seeking top dollar continues to disintegrate.

Yet this is a team that is expected to make a deep playoff run and built to win now — with perhaps a small window to do so over the next few years.

“I don’t know about small window; I think we’ve been a really good team for a long time and some things have happened here and there,” Andrews said. “But you do look at our roster and there’s a lot of talent on both sides of the ball. That’s why there’s a lot of excitement in this town and this facility.”

That’s especially true on defense, where this is a lot more certainty.

Smith and Patrick Queen were one of the NFL’s best inside linebacker duos in the second half of last season after the former arrived via trade from the Chicago Bears, and expectations are high for young but unproven outside linebackers David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh. The defensive line remains stout, anchored by Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington and Michael Pierce, while the secondary features perhaps the NFL’s best safety tandem in second-year star Hamilton and veteran Marcus Williams.

There are some areas of concern on defense, however, including the depth at cornerback and the question of whether Ojabo, Oweh and others can make up for the 15 sacks that the departed Justin Houston and Calais Campbell provided last season.

Still, there is a lot to like beyond just the defensive roster. Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, one of the game’s bright young minds, should be even better at unleashing pressure and causing confusion in his second year on the job, while new outside linebackers coach and sack “guru” Chuck Smith could have a significant impact on Ravens pass rushers.

“The expectations are very high,” said Roquan Smith, who signed a five-year contract extension worth $100 million in the offseason. “If we play to our standard and everyone stays healthy I think the defense is not weak in any spots. I like our D-line versus anyone, I like our secondary versus anyone, and I for sure like our linebackers versus anyone.”

Humphrey agrees.

“On paper, man, we look very scary,” he said. “We’ve got the pieces; it’s just putting them together, working together, figuring out how it works and putting out a product.

“It’s really easy to talk about all the great receivers we’ve got, all the great running backs we’ve got, all the great DBs [defensive backs] we’ve got, the good D-line, but I think this is the year of just proving it. Lamar gets a big contract; let’s prove it. I get a big contract; let’s prove [it]. Roquan gets a big contract; let’s prove it. So, I think we’ve got a lot of good players, but, to me, I just want to prove it.”

Key dates

Wednesday: First full-team practice

Saturday: Open practice at M&T Bank Stadium

Aug. 12: Preseason starts

Aug. 15-16: Joint practices with Commanders

Sept. 10: Regular season starts