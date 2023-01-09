Ravens 2023 schedule: Home games vs. Dolphins, Lions, road games vs. 49ers, Chargers highlight slate

With the regular season coming to a close Sunday, the Ravens know they’ll face the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC’s wild-card round next weekend. They also know who they’ll play in 2023.

In addition to their six games against the AFC North — three at home and three away against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals — the Ravens will face the AFC South, NFC West and the runners-up in the AFC East and NFC North.

Under the NFL’s scheduling rotation, the Ravens will host the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions. They’ll play road games against the Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers.

Without several starters, the Ravens lost to the Bengals, 27-16. Next week, again in Cincinnati, it'll matter more.



Attention remains on Lamar Jackson's left knee. On Friday, coach John Harbaugh said he's "hopeful" Jackson can play next week.



The Lions finished in second place in the NFC North thanks to their 20-16 upset win over the Packers on “Sunday Night Football,” while the Dolphins finished second behind the Buffalo Bills in AFC East after beating the New York Jets on Sunday to earn their first postseason berth since 2016.

Next season will mark the first time the Ravens will play at San Francisco since a 2015 meeting that served as a rematch of Baltimore’s victory in Super Bowl XLVII. The Ravens will also make their first trip to Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, the site of last year’s Super Bowl and Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship, for a game against the Chargers.

With the Texans coming to M&T Bank Stadium, the Ravens are also expected to host one of the league’s highest drafted rookies. Although Houston lost out on the top overall pick to the Chicago Bears with a victory over the Colts on Sunday, the franchise is expected to pick a quarterback — perhaps Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis — with the No. 2 selection.

Home: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Texans, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Dolphins, Lions

Away: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Cardinals, 49ers, Jaguars, Titans, Chargers