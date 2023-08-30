Ravens 2023 season preview: Defense counting on young pass rushers Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo to turn potential into production

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Ravens are betting young outside linebackers Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo, aided by charismatic new coach Chuck Smith, center, will give them a fearsome pass rush. (Kevin Richardson )

As the words tumble from Chuck Smith’s mouth, laced with history and tinged with fire, it becomes obvious this is not a man hanging around NFL practice fields because he can’t move on from his former profession.

As hungry as Smith was to chase quarterbacks in his prime as a defensive end for the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers, he’s now equally hungry to teach every trick he learned to the next generation of pass rushers.

In Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo, the Ravens’ new outside linebackers coach has two gifted, eager pupils. The partnership between Smith and his young charges will need to flourish for the team’s defense to reach its potential in 2023, especially with concerns intensifying around an injury-depleted secondary.

Oweh, 24, and Ojabo, 23, have been pals since their high school days at Blair Academy in New Jersey. Their long limbs and powder-keg speed made them first-round prospects — Ojabo slipped to the second round last year only because he tore his Achilles tendon — but in NFL terms, they remain largely unproven.

The Ravens are asking Smith, who previously built his career as a private coach for all-time greats such as Aaron Donald and Von Miller, to convert potential into production.

“When I talk to them, [it’s] almost like a — not really a teacher-student — I look at it like an uncle and a nephew,” Smith said. “Uncle tells you all this stuff, and you’re like, ‘I’m going to believe Uncle. I might not believe Daddy, but I’m going to believe his brother.’ So, that’s how it builds, and then we take it from all those things, like watching film. I give them things to read — classic books about rush. We look at videos. And then they see it on the field.”

Ojabo recalled his first conversation with Smith: “He said he was here to help me and Odafe grow, and he said it’s a partnership, not a dictatorship, meaning we’re here to better each other, trade ideas back and forth and build each other up. … It’s been a couple months now, but it feels like we’ve known each other for years.”

When ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell assessed the greatest weakness for the 14 leading Super Bowl contenders, he listed pass rush for the Ravens.

They entered training camp without a player who finished 2022 with more than 5 1/2 sacks. That was defensive tackle Justin Madubuike; Oweh finished with three, Ojabo with one in just two games.

The front office did not treat this as an urgent problem, eschewing edge rushers on the first two days of the draft and making no discernible effort to bring back the team’s sack leader, Justin Houston, who did not sign with the Panthers until Aug. 6.

Though they signed veteran Jadeveon Clowney three weeks into training camp, they are largely betting Oweh and Ojabo, bolstered by Smith’s counsel, can do the job.

“Hey man, look, I don’t really pay attention to all that,” Ojabo said. “The higher-ups, they’re doing their job. My job is to make sure I’m in the best possible shape and position to do my job.”

After missing all but two games last season while recovering from a torn Achilles tendon suffered before the 2022 NFL draft, outside linebacker David Ojabo will be counted on to help lead the Ravens' pass rush. (Kevin Richardson )

The Ravens’ roster calculation did not look off base during the team’s joint practices with the Washington Commanders. Again and again, Ojabo and Oweh converged on Commanders starting quarterback Sam Howell, forcing him to scramble or check down.

“They’ve been looking really good,” cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. “There’s been some reports about who we might get in the pass rush, here [or] there or whatever … I know as far as depth, we do need that. But, we have some guys that can really rush the passer, which makes my job a lot easier. [Oweh and Ojabo] have really taken some strides. I’m ready to see them do it on Sundays and kind of be able to become household names for themselves.”

Oweh seemed primed to do that last year after he was the team’s most impactful defender in training camp, but the 2021 first-round draft pick did not translate his summer excellence to early-season production, even though he was on the field for more than 80% of the team’s defensive snaps each of the first five weeks. The Ravens reduced his role from there, giving many of his snaps to veteran Jason Pierre-Paul. Oweh did come on late, after many fans had labeled him a disappointment.

Coaches found much to build on when they reviewed his season. “We’re putting together the teach tapes and things, and Chuck is watching them, and we’re saying, ‘Hey, man, this guy is doing a lot of good stuff for us,’” defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said. “And does that show up on the stats sheet? It may not. Maybe not. But the guy rushed outside; he rushed inside. I thought he really caught his stride at the end of the year. And the sacks, I just really believe they’ll come.”

Smith has said Oweh needs to channel his tools into well-honed moves, to understand that speed becomes power if you lure a blocker off balance.

“The all-time greats who get sacks and are productive use moves,” he said. “If I think of [Terrell] Suggs, I think of a long arm with power, right? If I think of Von Miller, all you guys can say he does a what? Spin, right?”

Those messages carry more weight because of the 58 1/2 sacks he accumulated over nine NFL seasons.

“I really just wanted a guy that played the position that they were coaching me with,” Oweh said. “A guy that would not only teach you the techniques, but push the mentality of a pass rusher in terms of confidence — a go-getter type of mentality, trying to get off, taking that first approach, taking that attack approach and stuff like that.”

Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh work on a pass rushing drill under the watchful eye of new outside linebackers coach Chuck Smith, left.

After a rookie season that amounted to a redshirt year, Ojabo needed to regain the form he displayed during his 2021 breakout at Michigan. No one questions his natural gifts for hunting quarterbacks. Oweh said his friend’s ceiling is so high it’s nonexistent.

“He’s everything I thought he was when he was at Michigan,” Smith said. “He’s quick. He’s confident. He’s twitchy. He has a high pass rush IQ, and he has mastered a lot of different moves. … He has the pass rusher’s mindset.”

Smith knows because he had it. He grew up delighting in the sack artistry of Jack Youngblood, Lawrence Taylor and Derrick Thomas. Even when he was playing, he knew he would teach the next generation.

“I always knew in the early 90s that I wanted to train pass rushers,” he said. “Because there was no one really doing it.”

Late in his career, he became aware of a quarterback trainer in California named Steve Clarkson. “My wife was like, ‘Dang, baby. You’ve been doing that, too,’” he recalled. With that vote of confidence, he began the second chapter of his professional life, teaching Donald, perhaps the greatest defensive player of his generation, a signature cross-chop move and earning the nickname “Dr. Rush.”

Smith loves to pepper his lessons with the history he has soaked up. For example, he enjoyed telling Oweh and Ojabo, who share Nigerian roots, that the cross chop originated with Osi Umenyiora, a player of British-Nigerian descent.

“Remember, they came to football late, so one of the ways that builds confidence [is] when you understand how there were people who invented these techniques,” Smith said.

“When someone speaks and backs it up with historic facts, you know that he’s invested and he knows what he’s talking about,” Ojabo said. “Knowing where all the moves come from, how they work, why they were invented, it’s all part of growing as a true professional.”

After Ojabo played the first quarter of the team’s preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, he and Smith broke down every movement he made “down to the steps, down to eye control, hand placement.”

“That’s how you get better,” Ojabo said.

Smith’s work doesn’t stop with Oweh and Ojabo. If the Ravens are to generate sufficient pass-rush production, they will need inside push from Madubuike, Michael Pierce, Broderick Washington and Travis Jones, all of whom have apprenticed to Smith.

Pierce described the outside linebackers coach as a “godsend.”

Smith said Madubuike, especially, fits into a generation of young interior pass rushers who have followed the path laid out by stars such as Donald and Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs. He said the 25-year-old defensive tackle has “incredible upside.”

There’s a lot of that going around the Ravens’ front seven.