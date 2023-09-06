Ravens game-by-game predictions: Will a new offense push Baltimore toward the top of the AFC?

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Ravens’ offseason has been more eventful than any in recent team history. There’s a new offensive coordinator (Todd Monken), trio of new wide receivers (Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor) and, of course, a new contract for quarterback Lamar Jackson that will pay him $260 million over the next five years.

Baltimore spent more money on offense than any team in the NFL this offseason, and the expectation is a Super Bowl title.

The reality? Not even coach John Harbaugh is quite sure what to expect until he sees them all in action for the first time in the season opener.

“There’s an element of, ‘We don’t know,’” Harbaugh said. “We haven’t seen it yet at all in a game situation.”

That changes Sunday at 1 p.m. when the Ravens open their season against the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium. How will the Ravens fare in that game and throughout the rest of the season? Here are game-by-game predictions from Baltimore Sun reporters Brian Wacker and Childs Walker.

Week 1 vs. Houston Texans

Wacker: The Ravens are 21-7 against rookie quarterbacks since Harbaugh became coach in 2008. They’ll add to that against C.J. Stroud and an offensive line that even with Laremy Tunsil and Shaq Mason is one of the weakest in the NFL. Win.

Walker: The Texans are starting over again with a new coaching staff and rookie quarterback in Stroud. The 10-point spread in favor of the Ravens is high, and they’ll also debut a new offense under Monken, but they’re simply more talented in all three phases of the game. Win.

Week 2 at Cincinnati Bengals

Wacker: Not having cornerback Marlon Humphrey, along with other depth concerns at cornerback, against Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins is a problem. Loss.

Walker: The Bengals could be vulnerable early in the season after Burrow missed most of training camp because of a calf injury, but he’ll benefit from facing a Ravens defense with questions at cornerback and on the edge. Loss.

Week 3 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Wacker: The Colts have a solid offensive line and are strong on their defensive interior with DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, but quarterback Anthony Richardson is still a rookie. The Ravens should also be able to score against what is one of the worst secondaries in the NFL. Win.

Walker: Another team with a new coach and a rookie quarterback comes to M&T Bank Stadium, with star running back Jonathan Taylor missing to boot. The Ravens will feast on an opponent that needs more time to find its identity. Win.

Week 4 at Cleveland Browns

Wacker: The Ravens have won just four of their past 10 against the Browns, who always play them tough. But they’ve also won the past two in Cleveland and will edge them out again thanks to a much-improved spread offense. Win.

Walker: The Browns are one of the most interesting teams in a loaded AFC — talented enough to win their division but uncertain what they’ll get from quarterback Deshaun Watson. These teams always play close games, and Cleveland will eke this one out. Loss.

Week 5 at Pittsburgh Steelers

Wacker: A lot of people around the NFL are high on the Steelers, particularly second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett and receivers George Pickens, Diontae Johnson and Allen Robinson II. But the Ravens have won six of their past seven against Pittsburgh and that lone loss came without Lamar Jackson at quarterback. Expect another close one. Win.

Walker: The Ravens expect to have Humphrey back by this point, and they’ll be hungry to pick up a divisional win at the end of their difficult early road gauntlet. A tough Week 5 win in Pittsburgh was the launching pad for their great 2019 run. Could we see a repeat? Win.

Week 6 at Tennessee Titans (in London)

Wacker: The Ravens got embarrassed by the Jacksonville Jaguars, 44-17, on their last trip to London in 2017. They should be more prepared this time against a Titans team that has a solid defense but again figures to be one of the lowest scoring teams in the league even with the addition of receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Win.

Walker: We have rarely seen Harbaugh more exasperated than he was after the Jaguars blew out his unprepared Ravens in London six years ago. He will switch up his approach this time, but the Ravens will continue their uneven start against a Titans team that never goes away quietly. Loss.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks to pass while pressured by Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara on Sept. 26, 2021, in Detroit. (Rick Osentoski/AP)

Week 7 vs. Detroit Lions

Wacker: A 1 p.m. kickoff following a trip back from London against what is expected to be a high-scoring Lions team on the rise has trap game written all over it, but the Ravens survive a close one. Win.

Walker: The Lions scream overhyped after a 2022 renaissance that didn’t even get them to the playoffs. Sure, they can score, but what evidence do we have that they’re ready to pile up tough road wins? Win.

Week 8 at Arizona Cardinals

Wacker: The Cardinals are in total rebuild mode and have the dubious honor of being the favorites to have the worst record in the NFL. Enough said. Win.

Walker: The Cardinals don’t seem built to beat anybody this year, with a new coach and questions swirling around Kyler Murray’s future as the team’s franchise quarterback. The Ravens will understand this is a road game they need to bank if they’re serious about reclaiming AFC North supremacy. Win.

Week 9 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Wacker: This one has the potential to be a high-scoring affair given Geno Smith’s resurgence and a pair of highly rated wide receiver units on both sides. But Baltimore should be able to take advantage of the Seahawks’ relatively weak offensive line and outscore them in the end. Win.

Walker: The Seahawks look like a playoff team, and this could be a letdown week for the Ravens, recovering from several long trips and looking ahead to a pair of vital divisional games. Loss.

Week 10 vs. Browns

Wacker: The Ravens have dropped four of their past five at home against the Browns with the lone win coming in 2019 during Jackson’s MVP season. If he has a similar output this year, the Ravens should end their three-game losing streak against Cleveland at M&T Bank Stadium. Win.

Walker: The Ravens will be eager to get back at the Browns after an early-season loss in Cleveland. This is the time for them to make their case in the AFC North. Win.

Week 11 vs. Bengals

Wacker: Burrow is just 3-2 against the Ravens with both of those losses coming in Baltimore. But he has still averaged 311 yards and completed 67% of his passes with nine touchdowns and three interceptions against them and will clip them again to give the Bengals control of the division. Loss.

Walker: No one likes playing on Thursday night, but the Ravens will enjoy hosting their divisonal nemesis after a third straight week of home cooking. They’ll continue their homefield success against Burrow. Win.

Week 12 at Los Angeles Chargers

Wacker: After losing what will likely be a tough, physical game at home to the Bengals, a cross-country trip for a Sunday night contest against a high-powered Chargers offense with a bye week looming sets the Ravens up for a letdown. Loss.

Walker: The Chargers are a wild card in the AFC again this year with hugely gifted quarterback in Justin Herbert and little track record of winning big games. The Ravens will benefit from 10 days of rest after two punishing AFC North games and pull a mild upset. Win.

Week 14 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Wacker: A rebuilding Rams team with only Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald to worry about is a good formula for success following a loss and a bye week. Win.

Walker: This is the last gimme on the Ravens’ schedule against an opponent that could be in quasi-tank mode by this point. They’ll also be rested coming off their bye week. Win.

Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones, right, makes a reception in front of Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens on Nov. 27 in Jacksonville, Florida. (John Raoux/AP)

Week 15 at Jacksonville Jaguars

Wacker: The Ravens blew a two-possession lead in the fourth quarter and lost by one last year in Jacksonville in what was Jackson’s last full start of the season. Another prime-time game against Trevor Lawrence and an improved Jaguars team that had playoff success last year will be a tough one. Loss.

Walker: Analysts are ready to hand the Jaguars the AFC South before they’ve played a game, but aside from quarterback Trevor Lawrence, what about them will scare the Ravens, who should be rested and firing on all cylinders at this point? Win.

Week 16 at San Francisco 49ers

Wacker: Christmas night across the country against maybe the best defense in the NFL is a steep hill to climb. The 49ers boast one of the league’s best defensive lines and probably the best linebacker unit. Loss.

Walker: After another long trip, the Ravens will not enjoy opening their Christmas presents against one of the most talented teams in the league. Loss.

Week 17 vs. Miami Dolphins

Wacker: Blowing a 28-point lead at home last year and a Thursday night loss in Miami in 2021 are fresh in the minds of players and fans. The Dolphins got even better this year adding cornerback Jalen Ramsey (who is expected to return from knee surgery by this point) but so did the Ravens’ offense. Expect another close one. Win.

Walker: You can bet the Ravens will not overlook this one given the way they lost to the Dolphins at home last year. They’ll enjoy hosting a South Florida team on what figures to be a chilly New Year’s Eve. Win.

Week 18 vs. Steelers

Wacker: The Ravens haven’t beaten the Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium since 2019. Two years ago, Pittsburgh’s 16-13 overtime win in Baltimore eliminated the Ravens from playoff contention and this one again could have playoff implications for one or both teams. Loss.

Walker: The Steelers will be fighting for a playoff spot and the Ravens for a higher seed, so we’ll see both teams’ best, with Pittsburgh gaining revenge in a series that never tilts too far in either direction. Loss.