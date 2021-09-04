The Ravens are stockpiling 2022 draft picks. A ‘deeper talent pool’ awaits.

“The sport itself is seemingly moving back to some kind of normalcy,” said Luke Easterling, an editor and analyst for USA Today’s Draft Wire. “If you look at it in terms of the 2022 draft, I think that’s what everybody’s hope was. The teams are hoping that it plays out that way, that we’ll have much more of a normal process. They’ll have more confidence in their evaluation process of these prospects and more prospects to choose from because of people taking that year off and that extra year of eligibility giving you a stronger class. It definitely makes sense.”