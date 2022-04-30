2022 NFL draft recap: Everything you need to know about the Ravens’ picks and trades

The 2022 NFL draft is officially in the books. Here’s what you need to know about how the Ravens and the rest of the NFL fared:

Whom did the Ravens take?

Here’s a summary of the Ravens’ picks, as well as the player’s ranking on the media’s consensus big board, which compiles evaluations from more than 80 analysts.

Round 1, No. 14 overall: Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (No. 4 overall, No. 1 S)

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (No. 4 overall, No. 1 S) Round 1, No. 25: Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (No. 14 overall, No. 1 C)

Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (No. 14 overall, No. 1 C) Round 2, No. 45: Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo (No. 29 overall, No. 6 EDGE)

Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo (No. 29 overall, No. 6 EDGE) Round 3, No. 76: Connecticut defensive tackle Travis Jones (No. 40 overall, No. 2 DL1T)

Connecticut defensive tackle Travis Jones (No. 40 overall, No. 2 DL1T) Round 4, No. 110: Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faalele (No. 60 overall, No. 7 OT)

Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faalele (No. 60 overall, No. 7 OT) Round 4, No. 119: Alabama cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (No. 110 overall, No. 12 CB)

Alabama cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (No. 110 overall, No. 12 CB) Round 4, No. 128: Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar (No. 117 overall, No. 7 TE)

Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar (No. 117 overall, No. 7 TE) Round 4, No. 130: Penn State punter Jordan Stout (No. 276 overall, No. 2 P)

Penn State punter Jordan Stout (No. 276 overall, No. 2 P) Round 4, No. 139: Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely (No. 97 overall, No. 4 TE)

Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely (No. 97 overall, No. 4 TE) Round 4, No. 141: Houston cornerback Damarion Williams (No. 256 overall, No. 10 NCB)

Houston cornerback Damarion Williams (No. 256 overall, No. 10 NCB) Round 6, No. 196: Missouri running back Tyler Badie (No. 149 overall, No. 13 RB)

What should I know about the picks?

Get caught up on the Ravens’ draft class with The Baltimore Sun’s coverage from all three days:

What else happened?

During the first round Thursday night, the Ravens traded wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and a fourth-round pick (No. 100 overall) to the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 23 overall selection. The Ravens then traded that pick to the Buffalo Bills for the No. 25 selection, which they used to take Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, and a fourth-rounder (No. 130), which they used to take Penn State punter Jordan Stout.

How good is this Ravens haul?

Here’s what experts from publications around the country said about the Ravens’ moves in the first round, as well as what they said about their Day 2 selections.

Did any local prospects get picked?

Here’s where the players with Maryland ties ended up, including Terps safety Nick Cross and tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo coming off the board in the first four rounds.

Who was picked in the first round?

There weren’t many surprises from the top-10 picks. Here’s the full first round, and here are The Baltimore Sun’s grades for each of the first 32 selections.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan Houston Texans: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU New York Jets: Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, CB, Cincinnati New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon Carolina Panthers: Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State New York Giants (via Bears): Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, WR, Southern California Seattle Seahawks (via Broncos): Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State New York Jets (via Seahawks): Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State New Orleans Saints (via Commanders): Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State Detroit Lions (via Vikings): Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama Philadelphia Eagles (via Texans, via Browns): Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia Baltimore Ravens: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Houston Texans (via Eagles, via Dolphins): Kenyon Green, G/T, Texas A&M Washington Commanders (via Saints, via Colts): Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State Los Angeles Chargers: Zion Johnson, G/C, Boston College Tennessee Titans (via Eagles, via Saints): Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas New Orleans Saints (via Eagles): Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh Kansas City Chiefs (via Patriots): Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington Green Bay Packers (via Raiders): Quay Walker, LB, Georgia Buffalo Bills (via Ravens, via Cardinals): Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa Baltimore Ravens (via Bills): Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa New York Jets (via Titans): Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State Jacksonville Jaguars (via Buccaneers): Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah Green Bay Packers: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia New England Patriots (via Chiefs, via 49ers): Cole Strange, G, UT-Chattanooga Kansas City Chiefs: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue Cincinnati Bengals: Daxton Hill, DB, Michigan Minnesota Vikings (via Lions, via Rams): Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

The Steelers picked a quarterback in the first round. Where did the others go?

Scouts and analysts said this quarterback class was underwhelming, and the NFL agreed. After Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett went No. 20 to the Steelers, the next quarterback off the board was Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder at No. 74 overall to the Atlanta Falcons in the third round. It is the latest a second quarterback has come off the board in a single draft since 1996.

Here’s how the QB class shook out: