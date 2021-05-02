Ravens 2021 undrafted-free-agent tracker: Two Big 12 standouts top the early list

With a packed roster and limits on roster tryouts amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Ravens’ undrafted free agent crop will be smaller than in previous years.
While the team has yet to announce any signings, it has reportedly already added to its eight-man draft class. As of Saturday evening, four players are signing with the team, according to program announcements and media reports:
>>TCU safety Ar’Darius Washington is signing with the Ravens, the Horned Frogs’ account tweeted. Washington paired with No. 43 overall pick Trevon Moehrig to form one of the best safety tandems in the country last year. Washington, an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection, recorded 37 tackles and five pass breakups in 2020. ESPN listed Washington as the No. 144 overall prospect in the draft. His small stature — 5-foot-8, 176 pounds — could have contributed to his fall.
>>Oklahoma offensive tackle Adrian Ealy is signing with the Ravens, the Sooners’ account tweeted. The 6-foot-6 and 321-pound Ealy, a two-time second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2019 and 2020, started 23 games in college, with all but one coming at right tackle.
>>Virginia tight end Tony Poljan is signing with the Ravens, the Cavaliers’ account tweeted. Poljan is a converted quarterback, spending three seasons at Central Michigan before transferring to Virginia. In 2019 and 2020, the 6-foot-7, 251-pound Poljan recorded 71 catches for 907 yards and 10 touchdowns.
>>Merrimack College offensive lineman Sam Cooper is signing with the Ravens, according to pro football writer Aaron Wilson. The 6-foot-2, 305-pound Cooper spent three seasons at Maine, appearing in four games, before transferring to Merrimack, which moved up to the Football Championship Subdivision from Division II in 2019. Cooper appeared in 16 games and started 10 at left guard in 2019 for Merrimack, whose 2020 season was postponed to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This story will be updated.