Ravens 2021 undrafted-free-agent tracker: Two Big 12 standouts top the early list

>>TCU safety Ar’Darius Washington is signing with the Ravens, the Horned Frogs’ account tweeted. Washington paired with No. 43 overall pick Trevon Moehrig to form one of the best safety tandems in the country last year. Washington, an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection, recorded 37 tackles and five pass breakups in 2020. ESPN listed Washington as the No. 144 overall prospect in the draft. His small stature — 5-foot-8, 176 pounds — could have contributed to his fall.