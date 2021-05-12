Ravens’ 2021 schedule has five prime-time games, including crucial rematches vs. Chiefs and Browns

Week 12 could be the most consequential of the Ravens’ season. Their second “Sunday Night Football” showdown will be their first of two games against the Cleveland Browns, the Ravens’ top challenger in the AFC North and maybe the opponent most eager for a rematch. In a 47-42 home loss almost exactly a year earlier, the Browns were no match for Jackson, who battled through cramps to throw a go-ahead touchdown and then lead a game-winning field-goal drive before time expired. The Ravens won their next three games to sneak into the playoffs at 11-5, their third straight appearance.