Ravens have No. 27 overall pick in 2021 NFL draft. Here’s a look at where they could go in first round.

Jonas Shaffer
By
Baltimore Sun
Jan 17, 2021 10:38 PM

With the NFL’s divisional round over, the Ravens know where they’re picking in the first round of the 2021 draft: No. 27 overall.

The Ravens will be one slot behind the Cleveland Browns and one slot ahead of the New Orleans Saints, whose respective seasons ended Sunday. The Ravens, who lost Saturday night in the divisional round for the second straight season, took LSU inside linebacker Patrick Queen at No. 28 overall in 2020.

With compensatory draft picks yet to be awarded, the Ravens have five selections entering the predraft process: No. 27 overall (first round), No. 58 (second round), No. 122 (fourth round), No. 152 (fifth round) and No. 186 (sixth round). The team sent its third-round pick and a 2022 conditional fifth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in October for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

While Ravens officials typically pursue a best-player-available strategy in the draft, the team has pressing needs at wide receiver, interior offensive line and edge rusher. Among the prospects to watch are Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney, Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore, Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman, Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis, Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey, Pittsburgh edge rusher Patrick Jones II, Penn State edge rusher Jayson Oweh and Wake Forest edge rusher Carlos Basham Jr.
With the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers still alive in the playoffs, here’s the first-round draft order.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. New York Jets

3. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)

4. Atlanta Falcons

5. Cincinnati Bengals

6. Philadelphia Eagles

7. Detroit Lions

8. Carolina Panthers

9. Denver Broncos

10. Dallas Cowboys

11. New York Giants

12. San Francisco 49ers

13. Los Angeles Chargers

14. Minnesota Vikings

15. New England Patriots

16. Arizona Cardinals

17. Las Vegas Raiders

18. Miami Dolphins

19. Washington Football Team

20. Chicago Bears

21. Indianapolis Colts

22. Tennessee Titans

23. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

24. Pittsburgh Steelers

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)

26. Cleveland Browns

27. Ravens

28. New Orleans Saints

