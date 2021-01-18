Ravens have No. 27 overall pick in 2021 NFL draft. Here’s a look at where they could go in first round.

With compensatory draft picks yet to be awarded, the Ravens have five selections entering the predraft process: No. 27 overall (first round), No. 58 (second round), No. 122 (fourth round), No. 152 (fifth round) and No. 186 (sixth round). The team sent its third-round pick and a 2022 conditional fifth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in October for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.