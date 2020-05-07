Instant analysis of the Ravens’ 2020 schedule

The Baltimore Sun sports staff shares its first impressions of the Ravens’ 2020 schedule, which was released Thursday night:
Mike Preston, columnist: The Ravens can’t complain too much about this schedule. They already play in a conference with two weak teams in the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, and this year they are playing the NFC East, which only had one team, the Philadelphia Eagles, finish above .500 a year ago. The Ravens play five games in prime-time, including a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thanksgiving night. If the Ravens are in a tight race heading into the final quarter, they should have no problem with their last four opponents (Browns, Jaguars, Giants, Bengals), who had a combined record of 18-46 last season.
Childs Walker, reporter: Any discussion of the schedule has to begin with the caveat that it might not go off as released because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the Ravens have not been gifted with an easy start. They’ll be favored at home against the Browns and probably on the road against the Texans, but neither of those are guaranteed wins. And then they get the Chiefs in one of the most anticipated games on the NFL calendar. Given the realities of the pandemic, who knows if they’ll have the benefit of a raucous home crowd for that one? Things don’t get hairy again until November and December, when the Ravens will play four prime-time games and a revenge matchup with the Titans over a five-week stretch. Again, none of the matchups in that run look like pushovers. The Patriots and Steelers are always tough at home, and the Cowboys and Titans are talented. But the Ravens will likely be favored in all their games down the stretch if they need to close strong, and they don’t face any arduous travel. The 11-day break in December will be welcome. It’s certainly an interesting schedule for fans, with five prime-time games and appealing non-division home matchups against the Chiefs, Titans and Cowboys.
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: There might be no greater indicator of the Ravens’ status as one of the league’s top attractions than their five prime-time games for the 2020 season, compared with three last year. But that’s expected when you finish 14-2 and your young quarterback is the reigning Most Valuable Player and “Madden” cover boy. It won’t be long into the season until the defending AFC North champions are tested. They open up the campaign against the Cleveland Browns, then visit the Houston Texans before a highly-anticipated rematch on Monday night with the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs. They certainly won’t be devoid of any attention, especially later in the season with three straight nationally televised games. Coach John Harbaugh and Co. have to be pretty pleased with the team’s slate, with a rare Monday night game at home, a nicely placed bye in Week 8 and no more than two straight weeks away from M&T Bank Stadium.
C.J. Doon, editor: Ravens fans are in for a treat this season, with home prime-time games against the defending champion Chiefs and the popular Cowboys, as well as a revenge game against the Titans. The Week 3 game against Kansas City, featuring back-to-back MVPs Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, might be the most anticipated on the entire NFL schedule. And what better way to cap a Thanksgiving Day of football than with a bitter AFC North rivalry? The Ravens have the NFL’s easiest schedule based on opponents’ 2019 winning percentage (.437), but the previous season’s win totals are a poor predictor of future strength, and teams that struggled last season such as the Browns, Redskins, Bengals, Eagles, Steelers, Colts and Cowboys are expected to improve. The stretch of three-straight prime-time games from Weeks 12 to 14 will be fascinating, especially if the Ravens are competing with the Steelers and Browns for first place in the division. After that, a three-game stretch against the lowly Jaguars, Giants and Bengals to end the season might be a great way to rest up for another playoff run.