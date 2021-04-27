(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Baltimore Ravens Sports Top 10 players linked to the Baltimore Ravens with the 27th pick | PHOTOS By Kevin Richardson Apr 27, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement See who draft analysts have the Baltimore Ravens taking with the 27th pick in the first round in the 2021 NFL draft on April 29. (Kevin Richardson) Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman Rashod Bateman led the Golden Gophers in receiving through five starts (36 receptions, 472 yards, 13.1 yards per catch, team-high two touchdowns) but opted out for the remainder of the season after the team's game with Wisconsin was canceled due to positive COVID tests. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. Terrace Marshall Jr. started the first seven games of the 2020 season, leading the team in receiving during that time (48 receptions, 731 yards, 15.2 yards per catch, 10 TDs), before opting out for the remainder of the campaign. (Michael Woods/AP) Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins Teven Jenkins was voted first-team All-Big 12 in 2020 by league coaches for his play in seven starts (one at left tackle, six at right tackle). He opted out for the final month of the season and accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl. (Sue Ogrocki/AP) Alabama offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood Alex Leatherwood received national recognition in 2020 for starting all 13 games at left tackle as the Crimson Tide won yet another national championship, taking home the Outland Trophy (nation's top interior lineman) and first-team Associated Press All-American honors. (Michael Ainsworth/AP) Miami edge rusher Jaelan Phillips Jaelan Phillips earned second-team Associated Press All-American and second-team All-ACC nods by finishing sixth in the FBS with 15.5 tackles for loss and leading his squad with eight sacks among 45 total tackles. He also intercepted a pass. (Michael Laughlin/Sun Sentinel) Penn State edge rusher Jayson Oweh Jayson Oweh did not record a sack in seven starts as a redshirt sophomore, but Big Ten coaches still voted him first-team All-Big Ten after he recorded 38 tackles (6.5 for loss). (Carlos Osorio / AP) Michigan edge rusher Kwity Paye Kwity Paye was named a team captain for the 2020 season and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors after starting four games (16 tackles, four for loss, with two sacks). (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) George edge rusher Azeez Ojulari Azeez Ojulari received second-team All-SEC honors after leading the team with 12.5 tackles for loss among 31 total stops. He tied for eighth in the FBS with 8.5 sacks and tied for second with four forced fumbles in 10 starts. (Michael Woods/AP) Texas Christian safety Trevon Moehrig Trevon Moehrig was named Associated Press second-team All-American, the Jim Thorpe Award winner as the nation's top defensive back and a first-team All-Big 12 pick as a junior (47 tackles, two for loss, two interceptions, team-high nine pass breakups). (AP Photo/Brandon Wade) Alabama center Landon Dickerson Landon Dickerson won the Rimington Trophy as the nation's best center, as well as first-team Associated Press All-American and All-SEC honors. Dickerson also shared the SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy with teammate Alex Leatherwood and helped the line win the Joe Moore Award as the top group in the country. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was voted first-team All-ACC after leading the Irish with 11 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles while also recording 62 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, one interception and three pass breakups in 12 starts. (Keith Srakocic/AP) Advertisement