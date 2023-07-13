The 10 most intriguing people in the Ravens organization for 2023

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Ravens removed a thick layer of intrigue — or festering discomfort, if you will — from their horizon when they signed quarterback Lamar Jackson to a reported $260 million extension in April.

Questions about Jackson’s future framed so much of the discourse around this team over the past two years that it’s almost strange to contemplate the Ravens’ big picture through a different lens. But the whole point of working through this complicated business gantlet was to set up a world in which football questions — namely, what must the Ravens change to make a real push for the Super Bowl? — would again take center stage.

Jackson is locked in. Fans have the new offensive coordinator they clamored for. But are the Ravens on the cusp of glory, or are they treading water in an increasingly treacherous conference? With these questions in mind, here is our annual countdown of the 10 most intriguing people in the franchise heading into the season:

Chuck Smith

The outside linebackers coach does not typically make this list, but Smith took an atypical path to his role with the Ravens, and he will face atypical scrutiny this year as fans look for the team’s young edge rushers, Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo, to break out.

The Ravens have sought to develop the next Terrell Suggs since the original version was still in his prime. The best candidates, Za’Darius Smith and Matthew Judon, reached their full potential in other NFL cities. Last year, coordinator Mike Macdonald’s defense leaned hard on veterans such as Justin Houston, Jason Pierre-Paul and Calais Campbell.

Those guys aren’t around (though Houston is still a free agent), which means the onus will be on the next generation of Oweh, Ojabo and on the interior, Justin Madubuike. This is where Smith comes in. He sacked quarterbacks 58 1/2 times in nine NFL seasons, and from there built a career as a respected private coach to stars such as Aaron Donald and Carlos Dunlap. Talk to him for five minutes and you’ll be taken with his passion for and detailed knowledge of the art of pass rushing. He has promised that when we watch his Ravens pupils this year, they will each have a signature move, whether it be rip, spin or bull.

Will Smith’s devotion to craft translate to greater sack production from the Ravens? No aspect of the defense will be more interesting to watch in 2023.

Ravens wide receivers Zay Flowers and Nelson Agholor (15) share a laugh during minicamp. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Zay Flowers

If this seems a bit low for the team’s first-round pick, consider the other players in the same position group who will suck up our attention over the next six months. By comparison, Flowers arrived in Baltimore with relatively little drama.

He seemed to inspire more universal affection from evaluators than any other wide receiver in a divisive draft class. With deep-seated confidence, go-go acceleration through routes and slick moves after the catch, he transcended an unremarkable offense at Boston College. His 5-foot-9, 182-pound frame might worry Ravens fans who remember Marquise Brown’s persistent nagging injuries, but Flowers played at least 11 games every year in college.

The intrigue with him will be two-pronged: Will offensive coordinator Todd Monken use him primarily out of the slot, as many evaluators projected? And can Flowers defy history to become the first real superstar receiver drafted and developed by the Ravens? We will know the answer to the first question quickly. The second will take longer, but fans won’t be endlessly patient with the team’s third first-round pick at the position in the past five years.

Rock Ya-Sin

This is more about the Ravens’ approach to a vital position than about Ya-Sin, a young veteran who has been solid in coverage over the last two seasons and slots comfortably across from Marlon Humphrey.

The Ravens could have used a first-round pick on a potential starting cornerback. They could have brought back Marcus Peters, who did not play up to his previous standard in 2022 after returning from a serious knee injury but still carries big-play potential. Instead, they chose a quieter route with Ya-Sin, and for now, at least, they’ll hope a starting nickel back and a few credible backups emerge from the collection of young defensive backs they’ve drafted over the next three years.

If this approach comes back to bite them, Ya-Sin could become a scapegoat for their lack of ambition in filling out a position they have traditionally treated as one of the most important on the roster. Or, he could be a competent cog in a machine that hums along.

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton’s breadth of talents will make him worth focusing on every time he takes the field. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Kyle Hamilton

The Ravens have good reason to expect more than competence from their safety duo of Hamilton and Marcus Williams, which could be one of the NFL’s best. That’s if we even consider Hamilton, the team’s 2022 first-round pick, a traditional safety.

As a rookie, he did not find his true purpose in Macdonald’s defense until he became the team’s No. 1 option at nickel, where he chased down running backs and rushed off the edge as ably as he covered tight ends and slot receivers. Hamilton was an essential player down the stretch and one of the best on the field in the Ravens’ playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Can he create more turnovers and contend for a Pro Bowl spot in year two? Will we see him as a more traditional safety filling Chuck Clark’s shoes? Will Macdonald continue to find ways to unleash him near the line of scrimmage? Hamilton’s breadth of talents will make him worth focusing on every time he takes the field.

Rashod Bateman

It’s not as if we haven’t seen the qualities that motivated the Ravens to draft Bateman in the first round. He’ll get deep off an urgent release from the line of scrimmage or snatch a ball out of the air in traffic — moves that aren’t available to mundane wide receivers. We simply have not seen his electrifying side all that often because of the groin and foot injuries that cost him significant chunks of his first two seasons.

The Lisfranc surgery that cut Bateman’s 2022 season short is difficult to come back from quickly. Training camp will be our first chance to see him at full speed. Will he be comfortable enough physically to break out in his third year? If he gets off to a slow start, will the weight of unfulfilled expectations, his own more than anyone else’s, eat at him? We already saw Bateman clap back at Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta on social media after DeCosta made a comment about the team’s difficulties drafting and developing wide receivers.

At the same time, he’s probably better set up to succeed than he was a year ago, when he was asked to be the No. 1 wide receiver for a passing offense headed in the wrong direction. The Ravens have a new offensive coordinator with a reputation for communicating well with wide receivers. They have a veteran in Odell Beckham Jr. with plenty of wisdom to share about recovering from injuries and flourishing as a pro receiver. They have a quarterback who’s eager to fill the air with bombs. If Bateman is going to become a star, this is the year for him to ascend.

David Ojabo

Oweh could just as easily be on the list as he enters the phase where he and the Ravens start to think beyond his rookie contract. But his longtime pal, Ojabo, is the young pass rusher generating the most buzz this summer.

As most observers expected, Ojabo’s 2022 amounted to a redshirt year as he worked his way back from a torn Achilles tendon suffered during predraft workouts. Now that he’s 100%, we’re seeing the length and quick-twitch moves — he dusted several experienced blockers with spins during organized team activities (OTAs) and minicamp — that would have made him a first-round pick had he never suffered the injury. Ravens coach John Harbaugh has not tried to hide his excitement over what Ojabo could become. He said he can’t wait to watch Ojabo and Oweh get after opposing quarterbacks in the preseason at a speed that cannot be simulated in practice.

A skeptic might note that we heard similar effusiveness about Oweh last summer only for the 2021 first-round pick to perform unevenly once the real games started. The difference is that Ojabo seems to be a more natural pass rusher who delivered big-time production off the edge for Macdonald’s defense at Michigan. The Ravens hope that’s the case, because they need him to be good this year.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has not made a Pro Bowl since 2016, but he’s a national star who will create more headlines than any Raven other than Lamar Jackson. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham has not made a Pro Bowl since 2016, but he’s a national star who will create more headlines than any Raven other than Jackson. That could be great if he’s playing well and the team is winning; everyone around the Los Angeles Rams revered the guy as he helped that team to a Super Bowl victory. But we saw the downside of the Beckham experience in Cleveland, where his dissatisfaction with the Browns’ offense and quarterback Baker Mayfield led to a loud, unhappy breakup.

League observers seemed mystified by the $15 million the Ravens paid for a 30-year-old wide receiver coming back from a torn ACL. But the Beckham signing cannot be separated from the Ravens’ parallel effort to extend Jackson, which came to fruition shortly after the wide receiver joined their fold. The Ravens also want Beckham to excel on the field this season, but he has already added value to the cause.

How good can he still be? That will be the question come September. Beckham was perhaps the best offensive player on the field in the Super Bowl before he hurt his knee. He’s an underappreciated technician who will get open even if he’s not the athlete he was seven years ago. Younger players look up to him, and his wisdom could benefit Bateman and Flowers as they try to become the team’s long-term answers at wide receiver. Regardless of how this experiment plays out for Beckham and the Ravens, it will be good theater.

Todd Monken

Getting rid of offensive coordinator Greg Roman became cause No. 1 for Ravens fans over the past two seasons. While the vitriol directed at Roman was not entirely fair given the heights the Ravens hit in 2019 and at times after that, there’s little question the team’s passing offense stagnated down the stretch in 2021 and 2022. Enter Monken, coming off his stint as play caller for the back-to-back national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

There won’t be a more celebrated or scrutinized coordinator going into this season given the pent-up anticipation for a souped-up passing attack. Monken isn’t reluctant to tear into players during practice, and he’s hoping Jackson, who’ll have greater responsibility to call the offense at the line of scrimmage, will also speak (or shout) with a more authoritative voice. Will this relationship work as well as it seems like it should on paper? If not, critics won’t be shy.

The start of this Ravens season will be catnip for football obsessives eager to see how Monken deploys the playmakers around Jackson. Will the muddled pass routes for which Roman was criticized disappear? Will the Ravens use more zone blocking schemes to stretch out their running attack? How will the tight ends — Monken leaned on them hard at Georgia — fit in? Every game will be a voyage of discovery.

Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) and running back J.K. Dobbins (27) walk off the field after a wild-card-round loss to the Bengals. There will be a little extra drama around everything Dobbins does this season. (Joshua A. Bickel/AP)

J.K. Dobbins

Dobbins put a bull’s-eye on himself by complaining about his role in the Ravens’ playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, musing about his uncertain future in Baltimore and then not participating in mandatory minicamp for reasons that remain unclear.

Of course he's frustrated that he lost a whole season and part of another to the terrible knee injury he suffered in a preseason game. Of course he’d like financial security and recognizes how elusive that is for running backs, even ones who average 5.7 yards per carry. But the hard truth for Dobbins is that his only real recourse is to be durable and excellent as the Ravens’ No. 1 back this year. He has no other means to create leverage as he seeks a second contract.

And let’s be clear; Dobbins was the Ravens’ best offensive player down the stretch last year, even if he lacked a fifth gear to finish off runs after he burst past the line of scrimmage. He’s never been anything less than an excellent NFL back when healthy, and there’s no reason to think he won’t shine in Monken’s offense. But there will be a little extra drama around everything Dobbins does this season.

Lamar Jackson

Still unchallenged as the king of Ravens intrigue despite the fact he won’t spend this year answering questions about his contract. Jackson got the money he wanted. He’s in charge of a new offense in which he’ll likely throw more passes to a more gifted crew of receivers. He’s set up to succeed.

The flip side is that all of Jackson’s critics will be eager to pounce if he does not thrive, if he does not produce the Super Bowl run he promised after the Ravens drafted him five years ago. He has said the weight on his shoulders is no greater than it was before. But will that ring true if the new offense sputters or if Jackson again misses vital games because of injury?

This will be a season to assess his growth as a passer, as a commander of his environment, as a franchise-defining star. The Ravens cannot be great if Jackson is not. They have bet the farm on him. His time is now.