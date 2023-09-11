Ravens get more bad news with safety Marcus Williams out for ‘a while’ with pectoral injury

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

An MRI on Monday confirmed what everybody already knew a day earlier, that Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Baltimore’s win over the Houston Texans and is out for the season. But it turns out that was just the tip of the injury iceberg.

Safety Marcus Williams, who left the field late in the second quarter with what was deemed at the time as shoulder injury and did not return, has a pectoral injury that will keep him out for “a while,” according to coach John Harbaugh. It was reported earlier by NFL Network that the 27-year-old veteran suffered a torn pectoral muscle, an injury that could keep him out for a few months. Should he have to undergo surgery, that would likely cost him the season.

Meanwhile, center Tyler Linderbaum, who was rolled up on by linebacker Henry To’oTo’o early in the fourth quarter, was confirmed to have suffered a right ankle sprain. Harabugh said he will be week-to-week.

The same is true for left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who Harbaugh said suffered a sprained knee in the fourth quarter.

But while losing Dobbins is significant, the Ravens have been here before and have capable backups in Justice Hill, Gus Edwards and Melvin Gordon III. But Williams’ absence is a significant blow to a secondary that was already thin and has been depleted by injuries.

The Ravens signed safety Marcus Williams to a five-year, $70 million deal in March 2022. He's pictured here in training camp this July. (Kevin Richardson )

The Ravens, who signed Williams to a five-year, $70 million deal in March 2022, are already without cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who is still recovering from foot surgery last month, and cornerback Damarion “Pepe” Williams, who is on injured reserve and out for at least the first four games after undergoing foot surgery last month. It’s also the second significant injury for Williams in as many years.

Before Williams arrived in Baltimore, he’d missed just five games across five seasons with the New Orleans Saints. Last season, he missed seven games with a dislocated wrist. Still, he finished with 61 tackles, eight passes defended and a team-high four interceptions and was expected to give the Ravens perhaps the best safety duo in the league alongside Kyle Hamilton.

Now after just one week, the Ravens are finding themselves having to adjust to losing multiple notable players to injury yet again.