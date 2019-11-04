The Ravens defense had forced another three-and-out, fresh off a 12-yard touchdown by running back Gus Edwards, and the Ravens offense looked primed to add to a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter.
But the Patriots gained new life after a muffed punt by cornerback/punt returner Cyrus Jones, which was recovered by Patriots cornerback and former Raven Justin Bethel.
Four plays later, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady connected with wide receiver Mohamed Sanu for a 4-yard touchdown catch.
The Ravens released Bethel two weeks ago to save a projected compensatory pick and the Patriots signed Bethel one day later.
New Ravens safety Jordan Richards was released by the Patriots in a corresponding move to make room for Bethel and with an open roster spot, the Ravens signed Richards.