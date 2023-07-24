Ravens add wide receiver Rashod Bateman to physically unable to perform list

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Ravens placed wide receiver Rashod Bateman on the physically unable to perform list Monday, two days ahead of the start of training camp.

The move was not unexpected as the 23-year-old continues to work his way back from season-ending foot surgery last year. Bateman was limited throughout voluntary organized team activities earlier in the offseason and a cortisone shot in the same foot kept him out of last month’s mandatory three-day minicamp.

The Ravens have been cautious with the 2021 first-round pick, who played in just six games last season before suffering a Lisfranc injury.

Bateman, who has 61 catches for 800 yards and three touchdowns in parts of two seasons in Baltimore, has missed 16 games during that span.

Last week, he was briefly placed on the did not report list as he continued to seek clarity on the extent of the latest issue with his foot/ankle but came off it 48 hours later. It’s possible Bateman could be back on the field within a couple of weeks, but if he continues to sit out beyond that, it will be a development worth monitoring.

Meanwhile, defensive tackle Rayshad Nichols passed his physical and has come off the physically unable to perform list.

That leaves five players on the list as training camp approaches: Bateman, running back J.K. Dobbins, fullback Patrick Ricard, receiver Mike Thomas and cornerback Damarion Williams. Players can come off the list at any time, and it’s likely Williams will come off the list soon.