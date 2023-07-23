Rashod Bateman back on Ravens’ active roster 48 hours after receiver was put on did not report list

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said Friday that he expected Rashod Bateman to be back “very soon.” Forty-eight hours later, he was.

Just two days after the third-year wide receiver was put on the did not report list, he was back on the active roster Sunday.

It’s not clear why Bateman didn’t report ahead of the start of training camp, though he was a limited participant during organized team activities earlier this offseason after suffering a season-ending foot injury in 2022, and was shut down during minicamp after getting a cortisone shot in the same foot.

A first-round pick out of Minnesota in 2021, the 23-year-old, when healthy, has been productive, with his 2.38 yards per route run 11th most among receivers last season, according to Pro Football Focus. But staying on the field has been the Bateman’s primary problem.

Last season, Bateman played in just six games before undergoing season-ending surgery in November, and through his first two years in Baltimore he has missed 16 games and caught just 61 passes for 800 yards and three touchdowns.

Still, Bateman could be poised for a breakout year if he can stay healthy.

The Ravens’ first full practice of training camp is Wednesday.