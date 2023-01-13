Ravens QB Tyler Huntley throws again Friday, raising hopes he will play against Bengals

Tyler Huntley is moving closer to starting at quarterback when the Ravens clash with the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday night’s AFC wild-card playoff game.

For the second consecutive day, Huntley threw the ball, moved in the pocket and was active during the portion of Ravens practice open to the media on Friday morning. It was an encouraging sign for Huntley, who sat out a 27-16 loss to the Bengals in Sunday’s regular-season finale and was limited in three practices last week due to tendonitis in his right throwing shoulder and issues with his right wrist.

Advertisement

Huntley’s availability will be pivotal for a team that will not have usual starter Lamar Jackson in the fold. Jackson, who said via Twitter late Thursday that he is battling a Grade 2 injury of the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee that he suffered on the final play of the first quarter of a 10-9 win against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 4, was absent from Friday’s session and has missed 18 straight practices.

‘My knee remains unstable:’ Ravens QB Lamar Jackson addresses knee injury for first time in series of tweets https://t.co/4coDKBoa7C — Ravens Insider (@RavensInsider) January 12, 2023

Running back Gus Edwards worked out for the second straight day after participating on a limited basis Thursday. He left Sunday’s game after carrying the ball on the final play of the first quarter and did not return after being placed in the league’s concussion protocol.

Advertisement

As he did on Thursday, Edwards wore a red noncontact jersey and a Guardian cap on his helmet. He declined to comment after Thursday’s session, saying he still has not been cleared from the protocol.

Starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey (shoulder) was active again. He had practiced fully Thursday after being limited Wednesday.

Long snapper Nick Moore and interior offensive lineman Trystan Colon returned after dealing with an unspecified illness. Moore had missed the previous two days, while Colon sat Thursday. Wide receiver Tylan Wallace, who was limited Thursday by a hamstring ailment, took part in Friday’s session.

Cornerback Brandon Stephens (illness) was absent for the third consecutive day.

Three starters in cornerback Marcus Peters (calf), outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and left tackle Ronnie Stanley were absent, presumably given Friday to rest.

This story will be updated.