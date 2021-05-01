10 prospects the Ravens could target on Day 3 of the 2021 NFL draft

Shelvin’s 2019 season gave teams a lot to like, but there’s not a lot else out there. He redshirted as a true freshman, played in only six games in 2018 as he battled weight and discipline issues, and opted out of the 2020 season. As a 6-2, 350-pound nose tackle, though, he’s hard to move. Shelvin can occupy double teams with his massive frame and sturdy anchor strength. When he plays with good leverage, he can uproot linemen and get good push. With 32-year-old Brandon Williams entering the last year of his deal, the Ravens might be looking for their next hulking interior presence. Shelvin would be a good option — just don’t expect much pass-rush production.