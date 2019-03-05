Preston: It's not surprising that the Ravens cut veteran safety Eric Weddle

The Ravens cut veteran safety Eric Weddle on Tuesday, and the move was hardly a surprise.

The Ravens gave Weddle, 34, a lot of respect since the end of the 2018 season, claiming they still had some interest in him, but clearly he was no longer of value to the team. He was third on the team in tackles last season with 68, but didn't have an interception and knocked down only three passes.

He had become a liability in pass defense and opposing teams were starting to attack him in the middle of the field because he lacked the ability to cover man-to-man or close on speedy receivers.

The Ravens originally brought in Weddle because former Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees wanted a player who could organize and set his coverages on the field. Weddle became a team spokesman and a sounding board for Ravens coach John Harbaugh.

The Ravens have several options in replacing Weddle. They could do it through the draft or with young players on the roster, such as Chuck Clark or DeShon Elliott. They could also move Tony Jefferson to free safety, even though Jefferson was more of a strong safety like Weddle. The Ravens need to find a safety with a presence in deep coverage, one who has range.

The Ravens will save $7.5 million in salary cap space by cutting Weddle.

