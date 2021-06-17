Five Things We Learned from the Ravens’ offseason workouts

Jackson’s most remarkable traits have never come across in practice, certainly not in June seven-on-seven drills designed to knock a little rust off. The talk of him developing comfort with his new receivers won’t amount to a hill of beans until we see those bonds tested by full-speed NFL defenses. The questions about his big-game poise won’t be answered until the Ravens face another win-or-go-home test in January. We can speculate whether Jackson did enough to refine his technique in the offseason — he said he focused on his footwork — but the truth is, we don’t know any more now than we did on January 16.