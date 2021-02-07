Ravens position review: Help needed on an offensive line that collapsed in playoff loss to Bills

The Ravens scrambled to find a workable alignment, with Brown shifting to fill in for Stanley at left tackle, Patrick Mekari starting at center, Ben Powers stepping in at right guard and Phillips and Fluker sharing time at right tackle. This version of the offensive line found its footing with a series of dominant run-blocking performances down the stretch and in a wild-card playoff win over the Tennessee Titans. But the right side collapsed against the Bills, who pressured Lamar Jackson relentlessly and ultimately knocked him out of the game with a concussion. This debacle, which also featured errant snaps from Mekari, left the Ravens with questions about their future plans at center and guard.