Peyton Manning’s journey through NFL history brings him to Baltimore and meeting with Ray Lewis

“What jumped out to me was having the opportunity to spend time with some great players and people that have been a part of this history,” Manning said. “To sit down with Raymond Berry and hear him talk about Unitas … he was talking about plays and what the Giants were supposed to do on this play and what happened instead. It was as if the game was yesterday. When the NFL was telling me about this, those were the kinds of things that flashed into my mind. Like man, this could be really special and cool, and it’s not an opportunity I’m going to have again.”