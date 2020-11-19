xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard says neighbor took his DoorDash order: ‘Already had my dinner on a plate’

By
Baltimore Sun
Nov 18, 2020 8:26 PM

Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard had to work for his dinner Wednesday night.

Ricard, a 2019 Pro Bowl selection playing in his third season with the Ravens, tweeted that his neighbor took his DoorDash order, which was accidentally delivered to the wrong address.

Advertisement

“Woooow, my neighbor straight up stole my DoorDash,” he wrote. “Have a pic of it sitting on his doormat. Knock on his door for a solid 10 mins. Finally comes out and we talk. Already had my dinner on a plate...

“I mean I get it, free food just comes to your door, why not?! At the end of the day, just please be a good person and don’t touch it. If it’s not yours, it’s not yours.”
Advertisement

Ricard said his order from Outback Steakhouse didn’t have his address or name on it, and he had to explain to his neighbor who he was before getting some of the food back.

[More from sports] NBA draft insider Jeremy Woo on Jalen Smith, Anthony Cowan and Maryland men’s basketball

“He had my main course on a plate already... had my other stuff in containers,” Ricard tweeted. “I got that back. Had to tell him who I was in order for him to be “cool” w me.”

He said he and his neighbor reconciled after talking it out.

“I’m a chill person, but just don’t play [with my] food,” he said.

Latest Baltimore Ravens

After not getting his main course back, he went back to DoorDash to make another order. “Wish me luck,” he said.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement