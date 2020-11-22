Ravens shuffle offensive line, starting Patrick Mekari at center and Ben Powers at right guard

The Ravens benched center Matt Skura, who struggled with snaps for two consecutive games, in favor of Patrick Mekari for Sunday’s home game against the Tennessee Titans.
Skura sent an errant fourth-down snap to running back Mark Ingram II, who was unable to corral the ball, in last Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots. Skura also misfired on a late fourth-quarter snap to quarterback Lamar Jackson as the Ravens were attempting to mount a comeback. Skura had similar problems early in the team’s Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts. The TV broadcast noted that Skura had a cut on his thumb but Skura was never listed on the team’s injury report.
In his return from a severe knee injury suffered in November 2019, Skura has struggled to regain his form from last season. He grades out as the sixth worst center among 39 qualifying players, according to Pro Football Focus.
Mekari will start his first game at center since last season’s playoff loss to the Titans. He started six games, including the playoffs, after Skura was lost for the season in Week 12. Mekari had started three games at right guard this season and shifted to right tackle in place of D.J. Fluker in the second half against the Patriots.
Second-year player Ben Powers got the start at right guard, his first career start. Powers, a 2019 fourth-round pick, played the entire second half at right guard against the Patriots.
Fluker returned to start at right tackle, while Orlando Brown Jr. and Bradley Bozeman got the start at left tackle and left guard, respectively. Skura lined up as an extra blocker on the Ravens’ first play from scrimmage Sunday.