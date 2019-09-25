Former Raven Ovie Mughelli speaks about climate change at the United Nations

Former Ravens fullback Ovie Mughelli is scheduled to speak Wednesday at the United Nations on a panel about the global environment.
Mughelli, who played for the Ravens from 2003 to 2006, has become an advocate for social and environmental change and will be a panelist at the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals Action Campaign conference. His focus, according to a news release, is on “expanding education on climate change and what communities of color can do through their historic traditions of resource management.”
The U.N. initiative’s focus includes poverty, quality education, sustainable cities and communities, and climate action.
Climate action has garnered attention over the past few days as students around Maryland and the country joined a global climate strike Friday to fight against a warming planet before the U.N. Climate Action Summit was held this week. And Swedish teen Greta Thunberg made impassioned speeches to those marching in New York as well as at the summit.
Mughelli’s foundation develops sports programs and gaming tools to teach children about environmental issues, according to its website.
Mughelli was drafted by the Ravens in 2003. He earned his first All-Pro honors in 2006, his last season with the Ravens, and went on to sign with the Atlanta Falcons for what was at the time the largest contract for a fullback. As a Falcon, he earned a Pro Bowl spot in 2010 and retired after the 2011 season.