Observations from Ravens’ third day of padded practice: Intensity starts to ramp up

On the field, he’s contributed to a defensive line that got the best of the offensive line for the second straight practice. The defensive line Wednesday got great penetration on several plays, particularly on runs. After getting gouged by the Tennessee Titans in their season-ending playoff loss, the team went to great lengths to ensure that won’t happen again. Conversely, the interior offensive line continues to be a question, as the team rotates various players in for first-team repetitions.