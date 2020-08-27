Observations from Ravens’ ninth padded practice: Active day for defense

Despite Wednesday’s postponement of multiple professional sports league games in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, the Ravens opted to continue with Thursday’s practice and set aside time in the afternoon to discuss their next steps.
The ninth day of padded practices resulted in a spirited effort from the defense, which recorded its first multi-interception day of practice. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was intercepted for the first time in team drills when safety Chuck Clark deflected his pass, which landed in the arms of rookie linebacker Malik Harrison. Harrison also had a pass deflection in coverage when matched up on tight end Mark Andrews.
Cornerback Tavon Young and wide receiver Willie Snead IV also had a competitive back-and-forth, matching up with each other multiple times. Young, who has looked good in his return to the field, didn’t allow many catches in coverage but Snead won a few battles in what has been an underrated training camp for him.
Toward the end of practice, rookie running back J.K. Dobbins dropped a pass from Robert Griffin III around the goal line and undrafted rookie cornerback Khalil Dorsey was able to pick the pass off with a diving effort.
10 Ravens miss practice
Ten players missed Thursday’s practice: wide receivers Chris Moore (finger) and Jaleel Scott, cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Josh Nurse, running backs Kenjon Barner and Justice Hill, defensive back Anthony Levine Sr., offensive lineman DJ Fluker, defensive tackle Brandon Williams and linebacker Matthew Judon.
Undrafted rookie tight end Eli Wolf returned after missing five straight practices.
Rookie Phillips gets extra look
With Fluker absent from practice, rookie Tyre Phillips received additional repetitions at guard. At the conclusion of one of the team’s 11-on-11 drills, Phillips stayed on the field to speak with defensive end Calais Campbell, who appeared to be giving the third-round pick some pointers. Campbell, a 13-year veteran, has already established himself as a respected team leader and that moment was just another example.
McSorley and Moore connection
It was a strong day for backup quarterback Trace McSorley and wide receiver Jaylon Moore, who connected twice for touchdowns in team drills. In 1-on-1 drills, Moore also put a move on safety DeShon Elliott, sending him stumbling as Moore left him behind and hauled in a pass from Tyler Huntley.
McSorley’s showing was a good sign after struggling at times in the team’s first set of padded practice. Moore, an undrafted rookie from Tennessee-Martin, is a long shot to make the 53-man roster, but he’s flashed at times.
Physical play
With a smaller roster, coach John Harbaugh has elected against conducting extensive tackling in practice, but there were some physical moments when he directed the team to go “live.”
Wolf caught a pass over the middle of the field and took a shot from rookie safety Geno Stone. Wolf kept his balance and remained standing while working his way to the sideline. It appeared the play was over, but undrafted rookie linebacker Marcus Willoughby closed in and slammed Wolf to the ground.
Later in team drills, rookie wide receiver James Proche caught a pass working over the middle of the field. As he curled upward, he dropped his shoulder into Dorsey, sending him flying back.
Injury news
Cornerback Anthony Averett walked off the field slowly with a trainer toward the end of practice. It’s unclear when Averett got hurt.