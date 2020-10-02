Report: NFL referees' union sends complaint after Ravens coach John Harbaugh yells at official without mask on Monday night

The union representing the NFL’s referees reportedly issued a complaint to the league office after Ravens coach John Harbaugh was seen screaming at an official without a mask on during the team’s 34-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.
According to an NFL Network report, NFL Referees Association Executive Director Scott Green “voiced strong disapproval” to NFL Executive Vice President Troy Vincent about Harbaugh, whose neck gaiter sat below his mouth as he yelled at an official about a questionable tripping penalty against tight end Nick Boyle in the first quarter of the game. The union “demanded the league take action,” according to the report.
Harbaugh on Wednesday said he had not heard from the league and when asked again on Friday, he said he had still yet to have any communication with the league office about the incident.
“I understand, we’re all chasing perfection, we try to be as perfect as we can,” Harbaugh said on a video conference call. “It’s a pretty hard standard to hold other people to but you try to do the best you can. That’s really all I have to say about it.”