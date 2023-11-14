NFL power rankings, Week 11: Ravens and Bengals slip heading into pivotal matchup as AFC playoff race heats up

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, injuries and roster depth, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders.

Here are the rankings heading into Week 11:

1. Philadelphia Eagles (8-1, No. 2)

Last week: Bye

Up next: at Chiefs

2. Kansas City Chiefs (7-2, No. 3)

Last week: Bye

Up next: vs. Eagles

3. Ravens (7-3, No. 1)

Last week: Loss vs. Browns, 33-31

Up next: vs. Bengals

Just when it looked like the Ravens were rounding into form as the best team in the NFL, they blew leads of 24-9 and 31-17 in the second half of a stunning loss to the Browns. Baltimore’s inability to finish games is deeply concerning, with a minus-17 point differential in the fourth quarter that ranks sixth worst in the league. It’s been a troubling trend for a while; according to ESPN, the Ravens’ seven losses after leading in the fourth quarter since the start of last season are tied with the Colts for the most in the NFL over that span. Whether it’s Lamar Jackson’s ill-advised pass that led to a pick-six, the offense’s overall stagnation in the clutch or the defense’s inability to stop the run and get off the field in the fourth quarter, there were plenty of warning signs Sunday that this is not the Super Bowl contender many started to believe in during the Ravens’ four-game winning streak. Throw in injuries to left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), two hugely important pieces on their respective sides of the ball, and the Ravens enter Thursday night in a tenuous spot with a crowded AFC playoff picture forming right behind them.

"It's a prime-time Thursday night game, the world is watching, so we'll all be up for that," Ravens tight end Mark Andrews said. (Baltimore Sun)

4. Detroit Lions (7-2, No. 6)

Last week: Win vs. Chargers, 41-38

Up next: vs. Bears

Coach Dan Campbell and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson put on a master class Sunday, combining an aggressive mentality with diverse play calls to keep the Chargers on their heels. The Lions went 4-for-5 on fourth down, including fourth-and-2 with 1:47 left when they could have easily kicked the go-ahead field goal. Instead, they converted, bled the clock and won on a 41-yard field goal as time expired. Running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs might be the most potent one-two in the league, combining for 193 yards and three touchdowns, and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to look unguardable. With a playoff spot all but locked up (97.7% chance, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index), Detroit’s next goal should be edging the Eagles for the best record in the NFC.

5. San Francisco 49ers (6-3, No. 7)

Last week: Win vs. Jaguars, 34-3

Up next: vs. Buccaneers

Reports of the 49ers’ demise were greatly exaggerated. After losing three straight, San Francisco emerged from its bye week on a mission, piling up 437 total yards and forcing four turnovers in a demolition of the red-hot Jaguars. Quarterback Brock Purdy quieted any doubters with 296 yards and three touchdowns, and the offense looked back to being one of the league’s best with a healthy Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk all on the field together. Defensive end Chase Young’s solid team debut (1/2 sack, two quarterback hits) bolsters a defensive line that looks poised to start piling up big numbers.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, right, celebrates his touchdown run with teammate CeeDee Lamb on Sunday against the Giants. (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

6. Dallas Cowboys (6-3, No. 9)

Last week: Win vs. Giants, 49-17

Up next: at Panthers

In a Most Valuable Player race with no clear-cut favorite, quarterback Dak Prescott should be part of the conversation. The two-time Pro Bowl selection completed 74.2% of his passes for 404 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for a score Sunday before sitting out the entire fourth quarter in a blowout win. According to ESPN Stats and Info, it was Prescott’s seventh game with at least 400 passing yards and a 70% completion rate, tied for the second-most such games in NFL history. When he’s hot, there are few quarterbacks more impressive.

7. Cleveland Browns (6-3, No. 11)

Last week: Win vs. Ravens, 33-31

Up next: vs. Steelers

What a difference a half can make. Quarterback Deshaun Watson threw a pick-six on his first pass Sunday and could only lead the Browns to three field goals in the first two quarters, raising more questions about his viability as the starter. But he looked like a completely different player coming out of the break, completing all 14 of his passes for 134 yards and a touchdown as Cleveland erased a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit. Another injury, this time to his left ankle, could once again derail his season, though Watson said he expects to play against the Steelers. While this recent stretch is encouraging, it remains to be seen if he can return to being an above-average quarterback.

8. Miami Dolphins (6-3, No. 8)

Last week: Bye

Up next: vs. Raiders

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud celebrates a touchdown against the Bengals on Sunday. (Emilee Chinn/AP)

9. Houston Texans (5-4, No. 15)

Last week: Win vs. Bengals, 30-27

Up next: vs. Cardinals

After passing for a rookie-record 470 yards in a dramatic victory last week, what did quarterback C.J. Stroud do for an encore? How about 356 yards and another game-winning drive, as Matt Ammendola kicked a 38-yard field goal as time expired. Stroud joined Cam Newton as the only rookies with 350-plus passing yards in consecutive games, continuing a breakout season that has transformed the Texans into a surprising playoff contender. The former Ohio State star leads the league with 291.8 passing yards per game and could become the first rookie to finish the season first in that category since Davey O’Brien in 1939. Forget Offensive Rookie of the Year. Stroud deserves to be in the MVP conversation.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3, No. 5)

Last week: Loss vs. 49ers, 34-3

Up next: vs. Titans

It’s back to the drawing board for the Jaguars, who must quickly regroup after watching their five-game winning streak end with an ugly defeat. Jacksonville gave up a season-high 437 yards, turned the ball over a season-high four times and allowed five sacks while scoring its fewest points since coach Doug Pederson took over last season. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw two interceptions and lost a fumble in what he said was one of the worst performances of his career. How the Jaguars respond heading into two key divisional games will tell a lot about their playoff potential.

11. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3, No. 12)

Last week: Win vs. Packers, 23-19

Up next: at Browns

Another week getting outgained, another win for the Steelers. Coach Mike Tomlin continued his wizardry, but this victory was slightly more encouraging because of how well Pittsburgh ran the ball. The Steelers averaged 5.7 yards per carry, helped in part by explosive running back Jaylen Warren (15 carries for 101 yards) finally getting an equal workload with Najee Harris (16 for 82). If Pittsburgh can at least move the ball on the ground to complement its standout defense, it should remain in the playoff race.

12. Seattle Seahawks (6-3, No. 13)

Last week: Win vs. Commanders, 29-26

Up next: at Rams

On a day with an NFL-record five game-winning scores as time expired in regulation, the Seahawks should be thankful they emerged with a victory. Jason Myers’ 43-yard field goal kept Seattle tied with San Francisco for the NFC West lead after a roller-coaster fourth quarter. Geno Smith bounced back from an ugly day in Baltimore with a clutch performance, finishing 31 of 47 for a career-high 369 yards and two touchdowns while leading a game-winning drive for the third time this season. Seattle’s offense has often met the moment, but the defense needs to improve to have any hope of holding off the 49ers down the stretch.

13. Cincinnati Bengals (5-4, No. 4)

Last week: Loss vs. Texans, 30-27

Up next: at Ravens

A four-game winning streak seemed to vault the Bengals back into the top tier of Super Bowl contenders, but those good feelings didn’t last long. Cincinnati allowed 544 total yards against Houston and could not make a stop after clawing back to the tie game with 1:33 to go. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (5 catches for 124 yards) battled through a back injury to give the Bengals a chance without injured running mate Tee Higgins, but Higgins will likely be out again Thursday against the Ravens along with star defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who suffered a hyperextended knee. Joe Burrow might need to be flawless down the stretch to keep the team’s postseason hopes alive.

Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs runs for a touchdown in front of Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor on Sunday. (Abbie Parr/AP)

14. Minnesota Vikings (6-4, No. 16)

Last week: Win vs. Saints, 27-19

Up next: at Broncos

Joshua Dobbs remains the best story in the NFL. Just 12 days after being acquired from the Cardinals following the season-ending Achilles tendon injury to Kirk Cousins, the journeyman quarterback helped deliver the Vikings’ fifth straight win, throwing for a career-high 268 yards and accounting for two touchdowns. Give credit to coach Kevin O’Connell and defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who have held this team together despite key injuries on both sides of the ball. In a weak NFC, the Vikings look like the best bet to earn a wild-card spot. That was unthinkable after a 1-4 start.

15. Buffalo Bills (5-5, No. 10)

Last week: Loss vs. Broncos, 24-22

Up next: vs. Jets

That wild ending Monday night might be the beginning of the end for coach Sean McDermott. His all-out blitz on third down with 35 seconds led to a pass-interference penalty that pushed the Broncos into field goal range, and his special teams unit had too many men on the field after Denver curiously took a knee and sprinted its field goal unit on to attempt the game-winning kick as time was running out. The Bills did not deserve to win, not after turning the ball over four times, dropping several passes and getting a terrible performance from quarterback Josh Allen. This was a game Buffalo had to win, considering its remaining strength of schedule ranks second-hardest in the league. Securing a fifth straight playoff appearance is going to be an uphill climb.

16. Los Angeles Chargers (4-5, No. 14)

Last week: Loss vs. Lions, 41-38

Up next: at Packers

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: The Chargers came up short in a big game. In matchups against the best teams on their schedule (Dolphins, Cowboys, Chiefs, Lions), they have yet to find a way to win. Poor defense was the culprit Sunday, as Los Angeles allowed 8.3 yards per play. This team is wasting the talent of quarterback Justin Herbert, who went 27-for-40 for 323 yards and four touchdowns to pass Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and Dan Marino for the most passing yards in a player’s first four seasons. The Chargers are on track to miss the playoffs, which might lead to the end of coach Brandon Staley’s tenure.

17. Indianapolis Colts (5-5, No. 18)

Last week: Win vs. Patriots, 10-6

Up next: Bye

After slipping to 3-5 with three straight losses, the Colts seemed to be fading to their expected spot near the bottom of the standings. But back-to-back wins have breathed new life into a playoff push that could continue against a relatively mediocre schedule. Indianapolis ranks 14th in both offensive and defensive efficiency, according to FTN Fantasy’s DVOA, and that balance could make the Colts a tough matchup down the stretch.

18. Denver Broncos (4-5, No. 21)

Last week: Win vs. Bills, 24-22

Up next: vs. Vikings

All it took for the Broncos to win three straight is to force nine turnovers against two of the best offenses in the league. While that level of defense is unsustainable, Denver has clawed back into the playoff race after a 1-5 start that some speculated might lead to a full-scale teardown under first-year coach Sean Payton. Russell Wilson is no longer an elite quarterback, but he flashed some of his old magic Monday night, including a dazzling touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton in the corner of the end zone that Next Gen Stats gave a 3.2% completion probability, the lowest on any NFL touchdown pass over the past seven seasons. At the same time, Payton and kicker Wil Lutz should be thanking the football gods for a do-over on that rushed field goal attempt in the final seconds. It’s hard to see Denver bouncing back if that miss had counted.

19. Las Vegas Raiders (5-5, No. 25)

Last week: Win vs. Jets, 16-12

Up next: at Dolphins

It wasn’t pretty — and who knows what the feeling around the team would be if Zach Wilson’s Hail Mary isn’t knocked down Sunday night — but interim coach Antonio Pierce is 2-0, and the Raiders are .500. It’s hard to believe this team will make any noise in the AFC with rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell, but there is at least some hope in a defense that seems to get better by the week.

20. New Orleans Saints (5-5, No. 17)

Last week: Loss vs. Vikings, 27-19

Up next: Bye

Coach Dennis Allen said wide receiver Michael Thomas and cornerback Marshon Lattimore suffered “fairly significant” injuries Sunday, which is a tough blow for a team that seemed to be turning the corner. Quarterback Derek Carr is also in concussion protocol, which might mean more of Jameis Winston after he was thrust into the game Sunday and delivered his typical up-and-down performance (13-for-25 for 122 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions). Perhaps Winston’s aggressiveness is just what the offense needs to break out of its rut.

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans shouts in celebration after his touchdown catch against the Titans. (Peter Joneleit/AP)

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5, No. 24)

Last week: Win vs. Titans, 20-6

Up next: at 49ers

After being picked apart by Stroud last week, the Bucs’ defense showed how good it can be by sacking rookie Will Levis four times, recording nine tackles for loss and limiting star running back Derrick Henry to 24 rushing yards. Baker Mayfield has been solid this season despite getting little help from the running game, which ranks second-to-last in the NFL with 78.1 yards per game and mustered just 2.7 yards per carry Sunday. It helps to have Mike Evans, who caught six passes for 143 yards and shows no signs of slowing down at age 30.

22. New York Jets (4-5, No. 19)

Last week: Loss vs. Raiders, 16-12

Up next: at Bills

Robert Saleh remains committed to quarterback Zach Wilson, for better or worse. While the Jets haven’t scored a touchdown in 11 straight quarters, the 2020 No. 2 overall pick is still their best option over Tim Boyle or Trevor Siemian. The time to upgrade at quarterback was at the trade deadline, and the Jets passed. The only hope now is to ride one of the league’s best defenses and hope Aaron Rodgers defies the odds and returns next month from his torn Achilles tendon.

23. Washington Commanders (4-6, No. 22)

Last week: Loss vs. Seahawks, 29-26

Up next: vs. Giants

The most important development for the Commanders this season was the play of quarterback Sam Howell, and so far, the 2022 fifth-round pick looks good enough to build around. He went throw for throw with Geno Smith on Sunday, finishing 29-for-44 for 312 yards and three touchdowns, the last of which tied the game with 52 seconds left. While the defense has been disappointing and will likely spell the end of coach Ron Rivera’s tenure, there’s hope for the future for the first time in a while.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scores a touchdown against the Falcons on Sunday. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

24. Arizona Cardinals (2-8, No. 32)

Last week: Win vs. Falcons, 25-23

Up next: at Texans

A 2-8 team this high? That’s how much the return of quarterback Kyler Murray means for Arizona. In his first game back from a torn ACL suffered last December, Murray sparked a comeback win on Matt Prater’s 23-yard field goal as time expired. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick looked like his old self on a 13-yard scramble on third down that set up the winning kick, part of an 11-play, 70-yard drive over the final 2:33. While there isn’t much left to play for this season, getting Murray back on the field provides hope entering a pivotal offseason.

25. Atlanta Falcons (4-6, No. 20)

Last week: Loss vs. Cardinals, 25-23

Up next: Bye

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke’s hamstring injury in the fourth quarter led to the return of Desmond Ridder, who led the go-ahead touchdown drive and might have reclaimed the starting job. It’s been a strange season for Atlanta, which has lost three straight and is facing questions about coach Arthur Smith’s job security. Perhaps a reinvigorated Ridder can help turn the season around.

26. Tennessee Titans (3-6, No. 23)

Last week: Loss vs. Buccaneers, 20-6

Up next: at Jaguars

While there are other teams toward the bottom of this list in bad shape, the Titans might have one of the worst outlooks in the league. Levis has not been able to build on his remarkable NFL debut, and some of the team’s best and longest-tenured players are set to hit free agency after the season. Coach Mike Vrabel and general manager Ran Carthon could be facing a long and arduous rebuild.

27. Chicago Bears (3-7, No. 28)

Last week: Win vs. Panthers, 16-13

Up next: at Lions

It’s only one game, but the Montez Sweat trade looks like a win for Chicago. The former Commanders star delivered five quarterback pressures, the most by a Bears player since 2021. Chicago desperately needed an impact player on the edge, and it seemed to help the rest of the defense as it allowed a paltry 3.7 yards per play and held Carolina to 3-for-15 on third down. With it looking increasingly likely that the Bears will receive the No. 1 overall pick from the Panthers in April, Chicago might be set up well for the future.

28. Green Bay Packers (3-6, No. 26)

Last week: Loss vs. Steelers, 23-19

Up next: vs. Chargers

Jordan Love is tied for the league lead with 10 interceptions after throwing two more late in the fourth quarter Sunday, both on passes intended for wide receiver Christian Watson. Love’s inability to connect with Watson has been a major reason for the offense’s struggles, as Watson was expected to be a dangerous deep threat and the offense’s top playmaker. The rest of the receiving corps — Jayden Reed, Luke Musgrave, Dontayvion Wicks and Romeo Doubs — have been promising, but it hasn’t led to a reliable offense.

29. Los Angeles Rams (3-6, No. 27)

Last week: Bye

Up next: vs. Seahawks

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is sacked by Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis during Sunday's game in Germany. (Doug Benc/AP)

30. New England Patriots (2-8, No. 29)

Last week: Loss vs. Colts, 10-6

Up next: Bye

Quarterback Mac Jones was benched near the end of Sunday’s game in Germany, and it might be for good this time. Coach Bill Belichick will decide over the bye week whether it’s time to see more of backup Bailey Zappe, who has flashed at times but hasn’t looked much better than Jones in limited snaps. A patchwork offensive line and a lack of playmakers at wide receiver have contributed to Jones’ struggles, but the 2021 first-round pick has been underwhelming for two seasons in a row.

31. Carolina Panthers (1-8, No. 31)

Last week: Loss vs. Bears, 16-13

Up next: vs. Cowboys

The most important thing for a young quarterback’s development is continuity, but rookie Bryce Young might not get much more time with coach Frank Reich, offensive coordinator Thomas Brown and quarterbacks coach Josh McCown if the season continues to spiral. We’ll see whether owner David Tepper has enough patience to improve the roster around Young with the same staff this offseason.

32. New York Giants (2-8, No. 30)

Last week: Loss vs. Cowboys, 49-17

Up next: at Commanders

The good news for the Giants is they don’t have to play the Cowboys again this season. Dallas’ plus-72 point differential in two games against New York is its best against any opponent in a season in franchise history. The Cowboys also outgained the Giants by 468 yards Sunday, the biggest disparity in an NFL game in 44 years. The Giants’ only hope this season is finishing with a top-two draft pick and selecting a franchise quarterback, and they’re well on their way.