NFL power rankings, Week 6: Ravens need to ‘wake up’ soon to get back in contention

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) returns a fumble in front of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Pittsburgh, PA. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko) (Matt Durisko/AP)

Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, injuries and roster depth, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders.

Here are the rankings heading into Week 6:

1. San Francisco 49ers (5-0, No. 1 last week)

Last week: Win vs. Cowboys, 42-10

Up next: at Browns

It’s time to admit Brock Purdy is a good quarterback. He hardly broke a sweat in destroying the Cowboys’ stout defense, completing 17 of 24 passes for 252 yards and four touchdowns. On a night when Christian McCaffrey averaged just 2.7 yards per carry, Purdy carried the offense to a statement victory. Toss in an incredible defense that makes life miserable for opposing quarterbacks, and this is your undisputed Super Bowl favorite.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (4-1, No. 3)

Last week: Win vs. Vikings, 27-20

Up next: vs. Broncos

After injuring his ankle, the world’s most famous tight end returned to catch a touchdown pass to help the Chiefs secure a road victory. Tight end Travis Kelce remains the difference-maker for a passing attack that is still searching for another reliable pass catcher, though quarterback Patrick Mahomes might be able to lead an elite offense without Kelce with the way he’s playing.

3. Philadelphia Eagles (5-0, No. 4)

Last week: Win vs. Rams, 23-14

Up next: at Jets

When the Eagles get the version of Jalen Hurts we saw Sunday — 303 passing yards, 72 rushing yards, two touchdowns — they’re a juggernaut. It helps to have a game-wrecking defensive line led by rookie Jalen Carter and Haason Reddick, who each had two sacks against the Rams. That should at least help cover for a leaky secondary that has struggled to keep opposing receivers out of the end zone.

4. Miami Dolphins (4-1, No. 5)

Last week: Win vs. Giants, 31-16

Up next: vs. Panthers

De’Von Achane has transformed from fantasy curiosity to bona fide star. The rookie running back rushed for 151 yards Sunday, including a 76-yard touchdown run in which he reached 21.76 mph, according to Next Gen Stats. The Dolphins’ speed is overwhelming, and as long as Tua Tagovailoa is healthy enough to pilot the offense, Miami will be a serious contender.

5. Buffalo Bills (3-2, No. 2)

Last week: Loss vs. Jaguars, 25-20

Up next: vs. Giants

It would be foolish to overreact to one poor performance in London, but there should be some concern about a Bills offense that abandoned the running game and relied too much on quarterback Josh Allen to bail them out. The loss of linebacker Matt Milano to a knee injury is also a huge blow for a banged-up defense that had been playing extremely well before giving up 474 yards Sunday.

6. Detroit Lions (4-1, No. 8)

Last week: Win vs. Panthers, 42-24

Up next: at Buccaneers

The additions on offense have worked out beautifully, with running back David Montgomery (19 carries for 109 yards) and rookie tight end Sam LaPorta (two touchdown catches) leading the way Sunday. Jared Goff (20-for-28 for 236 yards and 3 TDs) has been quietly excellent this season, and the Lions need to take advantage as long as they have offensive coordinator Ben Johnson on staff.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2, No. 15)

Last week: Win vs. Bills, 25-20

Up next: vs. Colts

All it took was a trip to London for the Jaguars to find themselves. Two straight wins overseas have breathed new life into this season and provided hope that Jacksonville can in fact be a contender in the AFC. With a strong running game complementing quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who seems to be finding his form, the Jags have to be thinking about not only claiming the AFC South, but also winning another playoff game.

8. Seattle Seahawks (3-1, No. 9)

Last week: Bye

Up next: at Bengals

9. Dallas Cowboys (3-2, No. 6)

Last week: Loss vs. 49ers, 42-10

Up next: at Chargers

It’s perhaps an unfair measuring stick, but until the Cowboys beat the 49ers, they can’t be considered Super Bowl contenders. The defense getting dominated is one thing, but the offense did not look like it belonged on the same field as San Francisco’s, with nine of its 11 drives under Dak Prescott lasting three or fewer plays. Three more interceptions from Prescott will only invite more criticism of the quarterback’s turnover problems.

Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) stiff-arms Ravens linebacker Tavius Robinson during the second half Sunday in Pittsburgh. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

10. Ravens (3-2, No. 7)

Last week: Loss vs. Steelers, 17-10

Up next: vs. Titans in London

It’s only Week 6, and the Ravens have accumulated a season’s worth of regrets. It’s hard to overstate just how big of a collapse Sunday’s loss was. After the Ravens recovered a fumbled punt return by Gunner Olszewski and returned it to the Steelers’ 7-yard line with 5:29 to go, they had a 90.2% chance to win, according to ESPN’s model. There are too many mistakes — dropped passes, fumbles, an end-zone interception, a blocked punt — to recount here, but it’s not as if Sunday’s loss was an aberration. Except for a dominant win in Cleveland, the Ravens have failed to put together a complete performance and put away inferior opponents. Tight end Mark Andrews said it’s time for the sleeping giant to “wake up.” We’ll see if they do, or if this is the same team we’ve become all too familiar with.

11. Los Angeles Chargers (2-2, No. 10)

Last week: Bye

Up next: vs. Cowboys

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1, No. 11)

Last week: Bye

Up next: vs. Lions

13. Cleveland Browns (2-2, No. 13)

Last week: Bye

Up next: vs. 49ers

14. New Orleans Saints (3-2, No. 21)

Last week: Win vs. Patriots, 34-0

Up next: at Texans

It was not as strong an offensive performance as the score suggests — the Saints averaged only 4.3 yards on their 70 plays — but it was encouraging to see Foster Moreau, Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave and Michael Thomas all make an impact in the same game. The Patriots might have the worst offense in the league when the season is over, but dominating on defense the way the Saints did — limiting New England to 3.1 yards per play and 1-for-16 combined on third and fourth down — is worth celebrating.

15. Atlanta Falcons (3-2, No. 19)

Last week: Win vs. Texans, 21-19

Up next: vs. Commanders

Calls to bench Desmond Ridder will subside, at least for another week. The second-year quarterback responded to the criticism by completing 28 of 37 passes for 329 yards and a touchdown and rushing for a score. The Falcons finally made tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Drake London the focus of the passing game, and were rewarded. Credit the defense, too, for allowing just one touchdown against an offense that had scored 30 or more points the past two weeks.

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) breaks up a pass intended for Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) on Sunday in Pittsburgh. (Matt Durisko/AP)

16. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2, No. 20)

Last week: Win vs. Ravens, 17-10

Up next: at Rams

As encouraging as that 41-yard, game-winning touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett to wide receiver George Pickens was, there were still plenty of “Fire Canada” chants erupting in Pittsburgh on Sunday. Time will tell whether Sunday was the spark of an offensive turnaround or its last dying breath, but at least the Steelers saw some juice from Pickens and running back Jaylen Warren. It helps to have a defense that has a knack for making big plays in big moments.

17. Cincinnati Bengals (2-3, No. 24)

Last week: Win vs. Cardinals, 34-20

Up next: vs. Seahawks

Don’t bury the Bengals just yet. A week after the offense looked completely broken behind an immobile Joe Burrow, it roared to life behind a monster performance from wideout Ja’Marr Chase, who set the franchise record with 15 catches for 192 yards and three touchdowns. That kind of performance is not sustainable, even for Chase, but there’s hope that a healthier Burrow can turn this season around.

18. Los Angeles Rams (2-3, No. 12)

Last week: Loss vs. Eagles, 23-14

Up next: vs. Cardinals

Consider the Rams frisky, at the very least. The return of Cooper Kupp (eight catches for 118 yards) gives Matthew Stafford a dynamic duo at wide receiver alongside rookie sensation Puka Nacua (seven catches for 71 yards). The defense won’t allow the opponent to go 13-for-18 on third down every week, either.

Colts running back Zack Moss (21) runs past Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard, center, and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting during the second half Sunday in Indianapolis. (Michael Conroy/AP)

19. Indianapolis Colts (3-2, No. 22)

Last week: Win vs. Titans, 23-16

Up next: at Jaguars

Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson went down with another injury, this time to his throwing shoulder, but the Colts kept winning anyway. Gardner Minshew once again played well in relief, and Zack Moss — not the recently paid Jonathan Taylor — was unstoppable with 165 rushing yards and two touchdowns. We’ve reached the point where Indianapolis must be considered a contender in the AFC South race.

20. Las Vegas Raiders (2-3, No. 29)

Last week: Win vs. Packers, 17-13

Up next: vs. Patriots

Despite a league-leading seventh interception thrown by Jimmy Garoppolo, the Raiders held on to end a three-game losing streak thanks to a late interception by Amik Robertson in the end zone, Las Vegas’ third pick of the game. Even with cornerbacks Nate Hobbs (ankle) and Jakorian Bennett (hamstring) not playing, the Raiders limited Green Bay to 175 passing yards thanks in large part to a monster game by defensive end Maxx Crosby.

21. Houston Texans (2-3, No. 17)

Last week: Loss vs. Falcons, 21-19

Up next: vs. Saints

The Texans did not click on all cylinders Sunday on either side of the ball, and yet they took the lead with 1:49 to go before losing on a last-second field goal. Despite the offense settling for four field goals and the defense allowing 351 passing yards to a run-first team, that has to be an encouraging performance for first-year coach DeMeco Ryans.

22. Washington Commanders (2-3, No. 14)

Last week: Loss vs. Bears, 40-20

Up next: at Falcons

Washington saw a dramatic turnaround on defense last year, and it will have to hope for more of the same to have any hope of competing for a playoff spot this season. The Commanders have already allowed 16 plays of 25 or more yards, and rookie cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. was benched Thursday amid a nightmarish performance from the secondary. At least quarterback Sam Howell looks pretty good.

23. Green Bay Packers (2-3, No. 16)

Last week: Loss vs. Raiders, 17-13

Up next: at Broncos

The Jordan Love era is off to a rocky start. Given the chance to atone for an ugly performance, the first-year starting quarterback missed a wide-open Christian Watson for the potential game-winning touchdown and threw a game-ending interception. The Packers’ defense did its part, holding Las Vegas to 4.4 yards per play, but Love does not look ready to make fans forget about Aaron Rodgers anytime soon.

24. New York Jets (2-3, No. 26)

Last week: Win vs. Broncos, 31-21

Up next: vs. Eagles

The encouraging Zach Wilson we saw last week at quarterback didn’t return Sunday, but the Jets had Breece Hall and the Broncos didn’t. The second-year running back rushed for 177 yards, including a game-changing 72-yard touchdown early in the third quarter. At the very least, these Jets are not going to quit despite everything that’s gone wrong so far.

25. Tennessee Titans (2-3, No. 18)

Last week: Loss vs. Colts, 23-16

Up next: vs. Ravens in London

This might be the most maddening team in the league. There are encouraging signs, like wideout DeAndre Hopkins’ eight-catch, 140-yard breakout game, and then there are the head-scratching moments, like going 1-for-4 in the red zone and allowing 7.0 yards per play to an offense that entered averaging 4.8. It’s impossible to predict this team’s performance week to week.

Cardinals running back James Conner is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

26. Arizona Cardinals (1-4, No. 23)

Last week: Loss vs. Bengals, 34-20

Up next: at Rams

Running back James Conner was one of the Cardinals’ bright spots before going down with a knee injury Sunday. Joshua Dobbs also crashed back down to earth with a forgetful two-interception performance, including a pick-six backed up near his own end zone. It looked for a moment as if Arizona might string together a few surprising wins, but the lack of depth is starting to show.

27. Chicago Bears (1-4, No. 32)

Last week: Win vs. Commanders, 40-20

Up next: vs. Vikings

That win had to feel good. Justin Fields threw for 282 yards and four touchdowns Thursday night, including three to wide receiver DJ Moore, as Chicago ended a 14-game losing streak. It’s unlikely Moore will be able to replicate his 230-yard performance anytime soon, but for one glorious game, the Bears saw what Fields can do when he’s in sync with a top receiver.

28. Minnesota Vikings (1-4, No. 27)

Last week: Loss vs. Chiefs, 27-20

Up next: at Bears

Make that a 1-4 record in games decided by seven points or fewer this season. To make matters worse, the Vikings might be without receiver Justin Jefferson for a while after he injured his hamstring Sunday. Kirk Cousins’ likely final season in Minnesota could end up setting the franchise up perfectly to draft his successor at quarterback.

29. New England Patriots (1-4, No. 25)

Last week: Loss vs. Saints, 34-0

Up next: at Raiders

Could this be it for Bill Belichick? Not since 1970 have the Patriots lost two straight games by 30 or more points. It’s one thing to get blown out, but it’s another for it to happen two weeks in a row. The offense has scored 18 points total over its past three games, and quarterback Mac Jones was benched again Sunday. This is truly uncharted territory for New England under its future Hall of Fame coach.

30. New York Giants (1-4, No. 30)

Last week: Loss vs. Dolphins, 31-6

Up next: at Bills

A week after allowing 11 sacks, the Giants gave up seven Sunday and saw quarterback Daniel Jones exit with a neck injury. With running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) already injured, things are going from bad to worse for an offense that hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 3.

31. Denver Broncos (1-4, No. 28)

Last week: Loss vs. Jets, 31-21

Up next: at Chiefs

Will Sean Payton bench quarterback Russell Wilson? That’s about the only intriguing storyline left for this team after a dreadful start. It’s unfair to put all the blame on Wilson, however, considering the defense has allowed 41 points per game over the past four weeks. A trip to Arrowhead to face the Chiefs couldn’t come at a worse time.

32. Carolina Panthers (0-5, No. 31)

Last week: Loss vs. Lions, 42-24

Up next: at Dolphins

With quarterback Bryce Young struggling, DJ Moore excelling and the Panthers’ first-round pick headed to Chicago, there’s likely some serious buyer’s remorse over that blockbuster trade for the 2023 No. 1 overall pick. Just about every decision Carolina has made this offseason seems to have backfired, including giving running back Miles Sanders a four-year deal.