NFL power rankings, Week 5: Ravens, despite injuries, in a class of their own in AFC North

Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, injuries and roster depth, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders.

Here are the rankings heading into Week 5:

1. San Francisco 49ers (4-0, No. 2 last week)

Last week: Win vs. Cardinals, 35-16

Up next: vs. Cowboys

The Niners make winning look so easy. Behind a career-high four touchdowns from Christian McCaffrey and a nearly perfect day from Brock Purdy — who finished 20-for-21 for 283 yards to set a franchise record for completion percentage in a game — San Francisco won its 14th straight regular-season game. The 4-0 start has come against a relatively easy schedule, so Sunday night’s game against Dallas will be an important measuring stick.

2. Buffalo Bills (3-1, No. 6)

Last week: Win vs. Dolphins, 48-20

Up next: vs. Jaguars

Facing the hottest team in the league, the Bills showed they still rule the AFC East. The defense limited big plays and made Tua Tagovailoa uncomfortable in the pocket with a relentless pass rush. The offense proved it can be just as explosive as the Dolphins’, scoring touchdowns on its first three possessions and averaging 7.4 yards per play behind a masterful performance from Josh Allen, who had just as many touchdown passes (4) as incompletions. However, the big win didn’t come without a price, as star cornerback Tre’Davious White suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (3-1, No. 3)

Last week: Win vs. Jets, 23-20

Up next: at Vikings

Even on a night when Patrick Mahomes appeared to switch bodies with counterpart Zach Wilson — throwing two ugly interceptions and a third that was called back by a controversial holding penalty on Sauce Gardner — he showed his star power by scrambling for two huge first downs on a 15-play drive that burned the final 7:24 off the clock. It was ugly at times, but the type of grind-it-out performance great teams deliver on the road.

4. Philadelphia Eagles (4-0, No. 4)

Last week: Win vs. Commanders, 34-31 (OT)

Up next: at Rams

Despite not looking their best, the Eagles keep finding ways to win. Jalen Hurts’ 28-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown with 1:28 left in the fourth quarter gave Philadelphia the lead, the defense rebounded to force a three-and-out to open overtime and the offense did just enough to get Jake Elliott in position for the game-winning 54-yard field goal. The Hurts-to-Brown combination looks as good as ever, but the Eagles will need to clean up some mistakes to remain undefeated.

5. Miami Dolphins (3-1, No. 1)

Last week: Loss vs. Bills, 48-20

Up next: vs. Giants

The Dolphins had allowed just one sack in their first three games, but with left tackle Terron Armstead injuring his knee in the second quarter Sunday, Tagovailoa was sacked four times and knocked down 11 times. Armstead has already been ruled out for next week’s game, a crushing blow for an offensive line that has struggled without him. The absence of pass rusher Jaelan Phillips also hurt a defense that hit Allen just three times and allowed 310 passing yards. How Miami bounces back from this loss will be telling.

6. Dallas Cowboys (3-1, No. 5)

Last week: Win vs. Patriots, 38-3

Up next: at 49ers

The Cowboys’ defense remains the star of the show. A scoop-and-score from Leighton Vander Esch and a pick-six from DaRon Bland helped bury the Patriots on a day when the Dallas offense once again didn’t look very explosive. The Cowboys again failed to finish drives, going 1-for-4 in the red zone, and Tony Pollard, CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks did not make much of an impact outside of Lamb’s 20-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. Dak Prescott has been extremely efficient thus far, but the offense simply needs to be better.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, right, is congratulated by wide receiver Zay Flowers after scoring a touchdown Sunday against the Browns. (Kirk Irwin/AP)

7. Ravens (3-1, No. 7)

Last week: Win vs. Browns, 28-3

Up next: at Steelers

With as many injuries as the Ravens have had to overcome, it helps to have one of the league’s best players. Lamar Jackson certainly looks like an MVP-caliber quarterback again, accounting for four touchdowns in a blowout win. His performance in the second quarter — in particular back-to-back throws to Nelson Agholor and Mark Andrews in the end zone that defenders had no chance of knocking down — might have been the best stretch of his career. Combine Jackson’s ascendence with a defense that has held up extremely well despite missing its Pro Bowl cornerback, $70 million safety and two best young pass rushers and the Ravens should be extremely pleased sitting in first place in the now very winnable AFC North.

8. Detroit Lions (3-1, No. 8)

Last week: Win vs. Packers, 34-20

Up next: vs. Panthers

These are not the same old Lions. Facing a division opponent on the road with a short week of preparation, Detroit could be forgiven for coming up short. Instead, it grinded out 211 rushing yards, including 121 from David Montgomery, and intercepted Jordan Love twice while sacking him five times. “Send us anywhere, line us up against anyone and we feel like we can go in there and beat them,” Lions quarterback Jared Goff said. It’s hard to argue with that right now.

9. Seattle Seahawks (3-1, No. 10)

Last week: Win vs. Giants, 24-3

Up next: Bye

The Seahawks had five sacks in the first three games. On Monday night, they recorded 11, nearly tying the modern-day record. Add in a 97-yard pick-six from rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon, and it was a dominant night for a defense that looked like the old “Legion of Boom” that won a Super Bowl title at MetLife Stadium at the end of the 2013 season.

10. Los Angeles Chargers (2-2, No. 17)

Last week: Win vs. Raiders, 24-17

Up next: Bye

While previous Chargers teams might have folded Sunday, this one can take pride in grinding out a win. Down three starters on defense and with quarterback Justin Herbert banged up and struggling, Los Angeles held on thanks to six sacks from Khalil Mack and a gutsy throw from Herbert to Josh Palmer on third-and-10 from the team’s own 11-yard line with two minutes left. The Chargers get a week to heal before returning for a brutal stretch against the Cowboys and Chiefs.

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1, No. 18)

Last week: Win vs. Saints, 26-9

Up next: Bye

In perhaps his last chance to prove he’s a starting-caliber quarterback, Baker Mayfield has risen to the occasion. The 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick threw three touchdown passes Sunday, helping push the Bucs to first place in the NFC South. The Tampa Bay defense has been good, too, limiting the Saints to 3.2 yards per play.

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) celebrates the winning touchdown in overtime against the Colts on Sunday. (Zach Bolinger/AP)

12. Los Angeles Rams (2-2, No. 19)

Last week: Win vs. Colts, 29-23 (OT)

Up next: vs. Eagles

Puka Nacua continues to be one of the best stories of the season, catching nine passes for 163 yards and the game-winning touchdown in overtime Sunday. The rookie receiver has more receptions (39) and yards (501) through his first four games than any player in NFL history, and it feels like the Rams have needed every bit of it. Their postseason hopes rest on the health of veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, who limped through a hip injury in the second half.

13. Cleveland Browns (2-2, No. 9)

Last week: Loss vs. Ravens, 28-3

Up next: Bye

The bye week comes at a good time for Cleveland, which had no chance Sunday with rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Deshaun Watson should be back after being a surprise inactive Sunday with an injury to his throwing shoulder, and defensive end Myles Garrett says his foot should be “just fine” after getting hurt in the third quarter. The Browns need both to be healthy to compete for a playoff spot.

14. Washington Commanders (2-2, No. 15)

Last week: Loss vs. Eagles, 34-31 (OT)

Up next: vs. Bears

It was about as encouraging as a loss can be. A week after a terrible start against the Bills, Sam Howell went 29-for-41 for 290 yards and led a game-tying drive in the final minutes capped by a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson on the final play of regulation. But you have to question coach Ron Rivera’s decision to kick the extra point and not go for the 2-point conversion, which would have given Washington one play to win the game.

15. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2, No. 20)

Last week: Win vs. Falcons, 23-7

Up next: vs. Bills

In their first of two straight games in London, the Jaguars looked more like the postseason contender many expected to see. Three sacks from Josh Allen and a pick-six from Darious Williams backed up an offense that, while still not living up to high expectations, seems to be turning the corner behind Trevor Lawrence.

16. Green Bay Packers (2-2, No. 11)

Last week: Loss vs. Lions, 34-20

Up next: at Raiders

The Packers couldn’t climb out of an early hole this time, falling behind 24-3 in the second quarter before mounting a late rally. Injuries have taken their toll, as cornerback Jaire Alexander and left guard Elgton Jenkins missed a second straight game and left tackle David Bakhtiari was placed on injured reserve. It’s not helping Jordan Love to have a running game that ranks 29th in the league with 3.3 yards per carry, either.

Texans wide receiver Nico Collins, left, and quarterback C.J. Stroud celebrate after they connected for a touchdown against the Steelers on Sunday. (David J. Phillip/AP)

17. Houston Texans (2-2, No. 24)

Last week: Win vs. Steelers, 30-6

Up next: at Falcons

Behind a patchwork offensive line that lost another starter Sunday, rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud is not just surviving, but thriving. He has the second-most passing yards through four starts to begin a career (1,212) and the third-most passing attempts (151) by a rookie without an interception to start his career. With Nico Collins emerging as a true No. 1 wideout, the Texans have a strong nucleus forming on offense.

18. Tennessee Titans (2-2, No. 25)

Last week: Win vs. Bengals, 27-3

Up next: at Colts

It’s hard to get a read on the Titans. A week after recording just 94 total yards against the Browns, they piled up 400 against the Bengals and did it without left guard Peter Skoronski and wide receiver Treylon Burks. DeAndre Hopkins finally got going with a 38-yard catch, his longest as a Titan, and Derrick Henry looked like his old self with 122 rushing yards. If this team can avoid making mistakes, it could be a playoff contender in a weak AFC South.

19. Atlanta Falcons (2-2, No. 14)

Last week: Loss vs. Jaguars, 23-7

Up next: vs. Texans

It’s only been four games and coach Arthur Smith is already getting questions about sticking with his starting quarterback. And after Desmond Ridder threw two interceptions and lost a fumble Sunday, it’s only fair. The Falcons’ offense is built on its running game, but Ridder has not taken the step forward many expected in his second season. We might see veteran backup Taylor Heinicke take the field soon.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2, No. 13)

Last week: Loss vs. Texans, 30-6

Up next: vs. Ravens

The good news: quarterback Kenny Pickett might not miss any time after suffering a knee injury in Sunday’s loss. The bad news: the offense has been awful with him on the field. Pittsburgh ranks 31st in offensive DVOA, and Pickett ranks 30th in QBR. Running back Najee Harris, with one catch for 32 yards, was the team’s leading receiver Sunday. That has to change.

21. New Orleans Saints (2-2, No. 12)

Last week: Loss vs. Buccaneers, 26-9

Up next: at Patriots

Even with Derek Carr making a surprise return from a shoulder injury, the Saints managed just 3.2 yards per play while failing to score a touchdown Sunday. In star running back Alvin Kamara’s return from a three-game suspension, he had just 84 yards on 24 touches. Perhaps most alarmingly, the Saints have scored just four touchdowns in 12 trips to the red zone. The defense helped cover for much of the offense’s struggles during a strong start, but things are quickly falling apart.

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson celebrates a rushing touchdown against the Rams on Sunday. (Zach Bolinger/AP)

22. Indianapolis Colts (2-2, No. 21)

Last week: Loss vs. Rams, 29-23 (OT)

Up next: vs. Titans

After falling behind 23-0, the Colts showed plenty of fight in coming back to force overtime. Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson continues to impress, throwing for 200 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 56 yards and a score to become the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to have a rushing touchdown in his first three games. He’ll rue those three straight incompletions after getting the ball back with a chance to win in the final 23 seconds, but the Colts are much more competitive with Richardson under center than anyone expected.

23. Arizona Cardinals (1-3, No. 22)

Last week: Loss vs. 49ers, 35-16

Up next: vs. Bengals

The Cardinals continued to look scrappy, entering Sunday’s fourth quarter trailing 21-16 before San Francisco pulled away. Joshua Dobbs kept his breakout season rolling with 265 yards and two touchdowns to rookie receiver Michael Wilson, who looks like a draft steal as a third-round pick. With Dobbs’ poise and James Conner’s tough running, Arizona is a tough out for even some of the league’s best teams.

24. Cincinnati Bengals (1-3, No. 16)

Last week: Loss vs. Titans, 27-3

Up next: at Cardinals

Joe Burrow still doesn’t look right, and the Bengals are running out of time to get this season turned around. Now wide receiver Tee Higgins is dealing with a broken rib, and although he might play through it, there’s no guarantee this offense will be able to flip a switch and get back to playing at an elite level. This might be a lost season.

25. New England Patriots (1-3, No. 23)

Last week: Loss vs. Cowboys, 38-3

Up next: vs. Saints

Bill Belichick is sticking with Mac Jones as his starting quarterback, but it’s fair to wonder for how much longer. Jones committed a rookie mistake by throwing late and across the field Sunday, and he was punished with a pick-six. The Patriots might as well see what they have in backup Bailey Zappe or rookie Malik Cunningham at this point.

26. New York Jets (1-3, No. 27)

Last week: Loss vs. Chiefs, 23-20

Up next: at Broncos

It’s a shame Zach Wilson’s dropped snap ended up costing the Jets because the third-year quarterback was having one of his best games as a pro to that point. Coach Robert Saleh said it himself: If the Jets can get that level of performance from Wilson week after week, they should be able to win a lot of games. Let’s see if he’s right.

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is sacked by Vikings safety Harrison Smith during Sunday's game. (Jacob Kupferman/AP)

27. Minnesota Vikings (1-3, No. 28)

Last week: Win vs. Panthers, 21-13

Up next: vs. Chiefs

After Kirk Cousins threw a 99-yard pick-six on the opening drive, it seemed the Vikings were due for another hard-luck loss. But the ball bounced their way in the fourth quarter when D.J. Wonnum scooped up a fumble by Bryce Young and returned it 51 yards for the go-ahead touchdown. The Vikings only ran 44 plays, but thanks to star receiver Justin Jefferson’s two touchdown catches and three sacks from safety Harrison Smith, including the strip that led to Wonnum’s score, Minnesota finally had something to smile about.

28. Denver Broncos (1-3, No. 30)

Last week: Win vs. Bears, 31-28

Up next: vs. Jets

As the third quarter came to a close Sunday, the Broncos trailed 28-7 and had been outscored 98-27 over their past 100 minutes of football. Thanks to a stunning rally, they kept their faint playoff hopes alive. Whether this win ends up changing the course of their season remains to be seen, but at least they’re not the Bears.

29. Las Vegas Raiders (1-3, No. 29)

Last week: Loss vs. Chargers, 24-17

Up next: vs. Packers

Despite falling behind 24-7 at halftime, the Raiders somehow managed to rally and give the Chargers a scare. But they couldn’t get out of their own way, committing nine penalties and turning the ball over three times, including two fumbles by rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell that led directly to Chargers touchdowns and an interception by O’Connell on first-and-goal from the 3-yard line with 2:38 left. Frustration is mounting for a team that hasn’t been able to win close games.

30. New York Giants (1-3, No. 26)

Last week: Loss vs. Seahawks, 24-3

Up next: at Dolphins

In case any Giants fans are wondering, quarterback Daniel Jones has $36 million in guaranteed money left on his contract after this season. If the Giants end up near the top of the draft, it’s not out of the question to think they should go after prized prospects Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.

31. Carolina Panthers (0-4, No. 31)

Last week: Loss vs. Vikings, 21-13

Up next: at Lions

It’s easy to blame rookie quarterback Bryce Young for the offense’s struggles, especially after his fumble led to the go-ahead touchdown Sunday, but the running game and his receivers have not given him much help. Still, Young has looked overwhelmed at times, and it’s not going to make Panthers fans feel any better seeing Stroud and Richardson succeed as rookies. Carolina must see improvement from its No. 1 overall pick to feel good heading into 2024.

32. Chicago Bears (0-4, No. 32)

Last week: Loss to Broncos, 31-28

Up next: at Commanders

It’s been a Murphy’s Law type of season for the Bears: anything that can go wrong, will. Leading 28-7 in the dying seconds of the third quarter Sunday, they found a way to lose their 14th straight. Even a great performance from quarterback Justin Fields was marred by a fumble returned for the game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter. Wide receiver Chase Claypool, whom the Bears traded a second-round pick for last season, has essentially been kicked off the team. It feels like only a matter of time before there’s a new coach and a new starting quarterback in Chicago.