NFL power rankings, Week 13: Ravens enter bye looking like the class of the AFC

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) celebrates his touchdown run with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) (Ryan Sun/AP)

Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, injuries and roster depth, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders.

Here are the rankings heading into Week 13:

1. Philadelphia Eagles (10-1, No. 1 last week)

Last week: Win vs. Bills, 37-34 (OT)

Up next: vs. 49ers

Trailing 17-7 at halftime against an AFC contender for the second straight week, the Eagles once again showed their resolve by pulling out another win in dramatic fashion. This time, it was Jake Elliott’s game-tying 59-yard field goal with 20 seconds left in regulation and quarterback Jalen Hurts’ 12-yard touchdown run in overtime that secured the victory. There are plenty of nits to pick with this team, including long stretches of stagnant offense and poor run defense, but it keeps finding a way to win against some of the league’s best teams. With Hurts playing like a Most Valuable Player candidate, the Eagles should be considered Super Bowl favorites.

Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) celebrates his touchdown catch with wide receiver Rashod Bateman and quarterback Lamar Jackson during the first half of Sunday night's win over the Chargers. (Ryan Sun/AP)

2. Ravens (9-3, No. 3)

Last week: Win vs. Chargers, 20-10

Up next: Bye

It hasn’t often felt that way, but the Ravens have been the most dominant team in the league this season. They’ve held the lead in the fourth quarter in every single game and have four wins of 14 points or more against teams with winning records. Injuries to J.K. Dobbins, Marlon Humphrey, David Ojabo and Mark Andrews have not derailed the team thanks to the emergence of young stars such as Zay Flowers, Kyle Hamilton and Justin Madubuike and the solid play of veteran journeymen such as Jadeveon Clowney, Kyle Van Noy and Arthur Maulet. Even when Lamar Jackson and the offense have struggled, as it did for long stretches Sunday night, the defense has been there to pick up the slack. While the Ravens’ final four games come against potential playoff teams, it’s starting to feel like this is the year for Baltimore to get past the divisional round for the first time in the Jackson era.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (8-3, No. 2)

Last week: Win vs. Raiders, 31-17

Up next: at Packers

After trailing 14-0, the Chiefs scored three straight touchdowns to take the lead and put the game out of reach on Patrick Mahomes’ 39-yard touchdown pass to Rashee Rice early in the fourth quarter. It was a breakout performance from the rookie wide receiver, who had a season-high eight catches for 107 yards. He’s quickly becoming Mahomes’ second-most reliable target behind tight end Travis Kelce, a crucial development for an offense that has struggled at times this season.

4. San Francisco 49ers (8-3, No. 5)

Last week: Win vs. Seahawks, 31-13

Up next: at Eagles

That three-game losing streak in October feels like a distant memory. The 49ers’ grip on the NFC West is as firm as ever after their 10th straight win over a divisional opponent, the latest on Thanksgiving night against a reeling Seahawks team. Even a strange pick-six thrown by Brock Purdy was not enough to spoil the celebration, as Christian McCaffrey ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns and the San Francisco defense sacked Geno Smith six times and recorded an interception. In one of the season’s best matchups, Purdy will get a chance for revenge Sunday after the Eagles knocked him out of the NFC championship game last season.

5. Dallas Cowboys (8-3, No. 6)

Last week: Win vs. Commanders, 45-10

Up next: vs. Seahawks

Dak Prescott continues to play at an MVP-level, throwing for 331 yards and four touchdowns against Washington on Thanksgiving, but the real tests are coming. The Cowboys’ next five games are against the Seahawks, Eagles, Dolphins, Bills and Lions, who are a combined 38-18. We know the defense led by pass rusher Micah Parsons and pick-six machine DaRon Bland is excellent, but Dallas needs more from wide receiver Brandin Cooks and running back Tony Pollard for the offense to become elite and challenge the Eagles and 49ers for NFC supremacy.

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) celebrates with cornerbacks Cam Smith and Nik Needham after he returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown at the end of the first half against the Jets. (Bryan Woolston/AP)

6. Miami Dolphins (8-3, No. 8)

Last week: Win vs. Jets, 34-13

Up next: at Commanders

As cool as Jevon Holland’s 99-yard interception return for a touchdown on a Hail Mary at the end of the half on Black Friday was, the Dolphins shouldn’t get too much credit for overwhelming a free-falling Jets team led by journeyman quarterback Tim Boyle. A season-ending Achilles injury to edge rusher Jaelan Phillips hurts, and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have not been completely healthy in recent weeks. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has also struggled of late, posting a QBR below 50 in four of the past five games.

7. Detroit Lions (8-3, No. 4)

Last week: Loss vs. Packers, 29-22

Up next: at Saints

The Packers returned a fumble by Jared Goff — one of the quarterback’s career-high three on the day — for a touchdown near the end of the first quarter that put the Lions in a 20-6 hole they couldn’t climb out of. Given a Thanksgiving showcase, Detroit didn’t show up ready to play and was even booed by its home fans at times. A postseason spot seems all but assured, but it was a missed opportunity to keep pace with the Eagles for the top seed in the NFC.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3, No. 9)

Last week: Win vs. Texans, 24-21

Up next: vs. Bengals

The Jaguars still rule in the AFC South. Trevor Lawrence threw for 364 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score to help Jacksonville secure a crucial win over their division rival as a 58-yard field goal attempt by Houston’s Matt Ammendola bounced off the crossbar with 34 seconds left. The defense struggled to stop one of the league’s hottest offenses, but Josh Allen and Travon Walker (combined three sacks) seem to be taking another step forward as pass rushers.

9. Denver Broncos (6-5, No. 12)

Last week: Win vs. Browns, 29-12

Up next: at Texans

Five straight wins have vaulted the Broncos from perhaps the league’s biggest disappointment to a likely playoff contender. An efficient Russell Wilson has been one of the most important drivers of success, but don’t overlook a defense that appears to be finding its form at the right time. Pass rusher Nik Bonitto (1 1/2 sacks Sunday) could be on the verge of a breakout.

10. Cleveland Browns (7-4, No. 7)

Last week: Loss vs. Broncos, 29-12

Up next: at Rams

A three-game winning streak ended in brutal fashion Sunday, as star pass rusher Myles Garrett, rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and wide receiver Amari Cooper all left the game with injuries. Garrett avoided a serious shoulder injury, though it could limit the effectiveness of the Defensive Player of the Year candidate who is tied for second in the league with 13 sacks. Perhaps recent practice squad signing Joe Flacco can lead the offense if Thompson-Robinson remains sidelined with a concussion.

11. Houston Texans (6-5, No. 10)

Last week: Loss vs. Jaguars, 24-21

Up next: vs. Broncos

The three-game winning streak is over, but rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud looked impressive again Sunday, throwing for 304 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for a season-high 47 yards and a score. If first-year coach DeMeco Ryans can tighten up the defense, the Texans could be a scary wild-card opponent in January.

Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) celebrates a first down against the Bengals. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

12. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4, No. 13)

Last week: Win vs. Bengals, 16-10

Up next: vs. Cardinals

The drama in Pittsburgh hasn’t been enough to derail its season. Despite the firing of offensive coordinator Matt Canada, reports of a heated argument in the locker room between wide receiver Diontae Johnson and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick after last week’s loss to the Browns and Johnson’s bizarre lack of effort on a fumble by teammate Jaylen Warren on Sunday, the Steelers won for the third time in four games thanks to a huge day from tight end Pat Freiermuth and running back Najee Harris. Never doubt coach Mike Tomlin.

13. Buffalo Bills (6-6, No. 11)

Last week: Loss vs. Eagles, 37-34 (OT)

Up next: Bye

That game-winning touchdown run by Hurts felt like the end of Buffalo’s season. The Bills desperately needed a win to stay in the playoff hunt as they face a brutal schedule down the stretch, which includes the Chiefs and Cowboys after the bye. Instead, they’re left to stew on a blown 10-point fourth-quarter lead that raises plenty of questions about the future of coach Sean McDermott in Buffalo.

14. Indianapolis Colts (6-5, No. 16)

Last week: Win vs. Buccaneers, 27-20

Up next: at Titans

In a loaded AFC playoff race, the Colts are quietly keeping pace thanks to three straight wins. But a thumb injury to Jonathan Taylor is a tough blow, as the star running back will likely miss two to three weeks. The 2021 All-Pro had been coming on strong of late, rushing for 91 yards and two touchdowns Sunday, including a game-clinching first down on an 8-yard run with 1:24 remaining. The Colts defense, which ranks 11th in DVOA, must lead the way down the stretch.

15. Seattle Seahawks (6-5, No. 14)

Last week: Loss vs. 49ers, 31-13

Up next: at Cowboys

A short week comes at a bad time for the Seahawks, who haven’t looked right since getting blown out in Baltimore in early November. To make matters worse, they’ll likely be without injured running back Kenneth Walker II for the second straight game, though right tackle Abe Lucas looks ready to return. With games looming against the 49ers and Eagles, Thursday night feels like a must-win for Seattle.

16. Green Bay Packers (5-6, No. 19)

Last week: Win vs. Lions, 29-22

Up next: vs. Chiefs

Perhaps we gave up on the Packers and Jordan Love too soon. The first-year starting quarterback looked terrific on Thanksgiving, throwing for 268 yards and three touchdowns while posting an elite 90.5 QBR. Rashan Gary also reminded everyone that he’s one of the league’s most disruptive players, forcing a career-high two fumbles and tying a career high with three sacks. When everything clicks, it’s easy to get excited about the future of this young team.

17. Minnesota Vikings (6-6, No. 15)

Last week: Loss vs. Bears, 12-10

Up next: Bye

Joshua Dobbs’ magic seems to be running out, as the journeyman quarterback threw four interceptions in an ugly loss Monday night. The Vikings’ decision to hold star wide receiver Justin Jefferson out for another game with his hamstring injury makes perfect sense, but Minnesota clearly needs him back soon to have any chance of reaching the postseason.

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) celebrate a touchdown against the Saints. (Danny Karnik/AP)

18. Atlanta Falcons (5-6, No. 24)

Last week: Win vs. Saints, 24-15

Up next: at Jets

This team is so hard to figure out. Desmond Ridder returned to the lineup and threw two interceptions and rookie Bijan Robinson split carries with Tyler Allgeier, Cordarrelle Patterson and Ridder, but the Falcons did enough on offense to get past the equally maddening Saints. No team in the NFC South has a winning record, which gives Atlanta a chance to ride this roller-coaster season to the playoffs.

19. Los Angeles Rams (5-6, No. 20)

Last week: Win vs. Cardinals, 37-14

Up next: vs. Browns

It’s fun to see Matthew Stafford leading the Rams’ offense with a full complement of weapons around him. Stafford threw four touchdown passes, two each to tight end Tyler Higbee and running back Kyren Williams, who also rushed for 143 yards in his return from injury. The defense, meanwhile, held Arizona to 4.6 yards per play and sacked Kyler Murray four times. Sean McVay is keeping this team in the hunt, though games against the Browns and Ravens loom.

20. New Orleans Saints (5-6, No. 17)

Last week: Loss vs. Falcons, 24-15

Up next: vs. Lions

Stats can often be misleading. Derek Carr threw for 304 yards, but the Saints had to settle for five field goals. They also lost wide receivers Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (thigh) just days after placing Michael Thomas on injured reserve. It has often been one step forward and two steps back for New Orleans, one of the most disappointing teams in the league.

21. Cincinnati Bengals (5-6, No. 18)

Last week: Loss vs. Steelers, 16-10

Up next: at Jaguars

The Bengals’ playoff hopes effectively ended with Joe Burrow’s wrist injury. It would help to have an effective running game for backup Jake Browning to lean on, but Cincinnati had to abandon it Sunday after Joe Mixon gained just 16 yards on eight carries. While Mixon did the Bengals a favor by restructuring his contract in the offseason, he has been a massive disappointment.

22. Las Vegas Raiders (5-7, No. 22)

Last week: Loss vs. Chiefs, 31-17

Up next: Bye

The Raiders might have something in rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who finished 23 of 33 for 248 yards and a touchdown Sunday in perhaps his best game as a pro. Las Vegas also has an interesting decision to make this offseason with Josh Jacobs, who ended a 12-game streak in which the Chiefs did not allow a 100-yard rusher and broke 1,000 yards from scrimmage for the fifth straight year.

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7, No. 23)

Last week: Loss vs. Colts, 27-20

Up next: vs. Panthers

Defensive breakdowns and a pair of turnovers ultimately cost the Bucs, who have lost four straight on the road and six of their past seven overall. The roster is in an awkward spot with plenty of holdovers from the Tom Brady era, though there are enough bright spots on both sides of the ball to feel encouraged about what the team might look like with an infusion of young talent.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is tackled by Ravens cornerback Arthur Maulet on fourth down. (Ryan Sun/AP)

24. Los Angeles Chargers (4-7, No. 21)

Last week: Loss vs. Ravens, 20-10

Advertisement

It feels like coach Brandon Staley’s days are numbered, and that was before an uninspiring performance against the Ravens on Sunday night. The presence of Justin Herbert alone makes the Chargers one of the most desirable coaching jobs in the league, but it’s fair to say general manager Tom Telesco has done a poor job of building depth around the star quarterback. The J.C. Jackson contract disaster has led to a gaping hole at cornerback.

25. New York Jets (4-7, No. 25)

Last week: Loss vs. Dolphins, 34-13

Up next: vs. Falcons

We’ll see you next year, Aaron Rodgers. While hope remained for the star quarterback to make a rare midseason comeback from a torn Achilles tendon, the Jets have likely taken the decision out of his hands by losing four straight and falling out of playoff contention. That’s probably best for everyone involved, though it certainly won’t be fun for coach Robert Saleh to play out the string with this quarterback situation.

26. Chicago Bears (4-8, No. 26)

Last week: Win vs. Vikings, 12-10

Up next: Bye

If Justin Fields is auditioning to be the Bears’ long-term quarterback, we’d have to call his performance uneven. While he rushed for 59 yards and completed 73% of his passes in Monday night’s win, his average depth of target was just 2.5 yards, and he fumbled twice in the fourth quarter. With Chicago having the best chance to land the top draft pick courtesy of Carolina, it’s hard to envision a scenario in which Fields returns as the starter.

27. Tennessee Titans (4-7, No. 29)

Last week: Win vs. Panthers, 17-10

Up next: vs. Colts

It helps to have Derrick Henry, who rushed for 76 yards and two touchdowns and became the eighth running back in NFL history to run for at least 9,000 yards and at least 80 touchdowns before turning 30. That performance came behind a pair of rookies on the offensive line, as left tackle and former Maryland standout Jaelyn Duncan made his first NFL start beside left guard and first-round pick Peter Skoronski. Meanwhile, rookie quarterback Will Levis is 2-3 since taking over as the starter.

28. New York Giants (4-8, No. 30)

Last week: Win vs. Patriots, 10-7

Up next: Bye

General manager Joe Schoen cleared the air after Sunday’s win over the Patriots by committing to Daniel Jones as the team’s starting quarterback next season. The Giants have seemed to play themselves out of the mix for a top-two draft pick by going 2-1 with undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito, though an 0-5 finish against a tough schedule could make for a very interesting offseason.

From left, Commanders quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard, quarterback Jacoby Brissett, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, and coach Ron Rivera watch from the sideline against the Cowboys. (Michael Ainsworth/AP)

29. Washington Commanders (4-8, No. 27)

Last week: Loss vs. Cowboys, 45-10

Up next: vs. Dolphins

The firing of defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio might not lead to much change on the field this season, but a coaching shake-up was clearly needed. It’s somewhat surprising that it wasn’t Ron Rivera who has shown the door, though it’s probably best for the team if he gets to play the season out. Five losses in six games have dampened an encouraging start under new ownership, though it’s clear Josh Harris needs more time to make this franchise relevant again.

30. Arizona Cardinals (2-10, No. 28)

Last week: Loss vs. Rams, 37-14

Up next: at Steelers

It was not a spirited effort from the Cardinals, who looked lifeless after a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown march on their opening possession. “When you get beat like that, you’ve got to take a good, hard look at how we’re setting up the week, because it really wasn’t competitive in my mind,” first-year coach Jonathan Gannon said. Things don’t get any easier with the Steelers, 49ers and Eagles still left on the schedule.

31. New England Patriots (2-9, No. 31)

Last week: Loss vs. Giants, 10-7

Up next: vs. Chargers

Are quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe really that bad, or are the Patriots trying to lose? They averaged 4.1 yards per attempt and threw three interceptions Sunday, and Jones also lost a fumble before getting benched. New England didn’t take a shot at the end zone despite getting to the Giants’ 22 with 1:11 to go, and rookie Chad Ryland missed a 35-yard field goal attempt with three seconds left that would have tied the game. You have to wonder if coach Bill Belichick is thinking about a high draft pick above all else at the end of this lost season.

32. Carolina Panthers (1-10, No. 32)

Last week: Loss vs. Titans, 17-10

Up next: at Buccaneers

“You think somebody’s gonna magically fix everything? No,” first-year coach Frank Reich said after Sunday’s loss, just hours before he’d be fired. Owner David Tepper might think otherwise, which is why he came out in support of the franchise’s decision to trade up for quarterback Bryce Young. It’s too soon to make sweeping judgments about that move, but Carolina is in a dangerous spot if Young doesn’t pan out.