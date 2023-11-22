NFL power rankings, Week 12: For Ravens, top seed in AFC is there for the taking

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, injuries and roster depth, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders.

Here are the rankings heading into Week 12:

1. Philadelphia Eagles (9-1, No. 1 last week)

Last week: Win vs. Chiefs, 21-17

Up next: vs. Bills

The Eagles avenged their Super Bowl loss by storming back from a 17-7 halftime deficit to stun the Chiefs, cementing their status as the best team in football. While Jalen Hurts and the passing game struggled in rainy conditions, a big game from running back D’Andre Swift, two rushing touchdowns from Hurts and a clutch 41-yard pass to DeVonta Smith to the Chiefs’ 1-yard line midway through the fourth quarter was enough to fuel the comeback. Two dropped passes on Kansas City’s final drive saved the Philadelphia defense from embarrassment, which is something to watch as the team enters a brutal four-game stretch against the Bills, 49ers, Cowboys and Seahawks.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (7-3, No. 2)

Last week: Loss vs. Eagles, 21-17

Up next: at Raiders

If Marquez Valdes-Scantling had caught that deep touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes with 1:50 left, it would have put the Chiefs atop these rankings and in the driver’s seat for the top seed in the AFC. Instead, they’re left to rue several costly drops and a pair of red zone turnovers that came back to bite them. While Kansas City’s defense could not make a crucial stop late, it played well enough to win against one of the league’s best offenses. This still looks like the best team in the AFC, though the lack of trustworthy receivers remains an issue.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson takes the field before Thursday night's game against the Bengals. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

3. Ravens (8-3, No. 3)

Last week: Win vs. Bengals, 34-20

Up next: at Chargers

What a difference a year makes. Lamar Jackson is now the healthy, reliable quarterback in the AFC North following Joe Burrow’s season-ending wrist injury Thursday night. Jackson shook off his own injury scare to deliver a vintage performance, spreading the ball around to nine receivers after tight end Mark Andrews suffered a severe ankle injury on the first drive. Andrews’ injury puts more pressure on the wide receivers to step up, but a rejuvenated Odell Beckham Jr. might be rounding into shape at the perfect time. So long as the Ravens have a healthy Jackson, an effective ground game and one of the league’s best defenses, they’ll remain the top contender to take down the Chiefs in the AFC.

4. Detroit Lions (8-2, No. 4)

Last week: Win vs. Bears, 31-26

Up next: vs. Packers

After throwing three interceptions in an ugly 3 1/2 quarters Sunday, Jared Goff bounced back to spark a miraculous comeback, completing a 32-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams with 2:59 left before leading an 11-play, 73-yard drive for the go-ahead score. A strip-sack by Aidan Hutchinson that led to a safety put the finishing touches on an emotional win that gives Detroit its best record through 10 games since 1962. This is shaping up to be a special season for the Lions, who deserve to be considered Super Bowl contenders.

5. San Francisco 49ers (7-3, No. 5)

Last week: Win vs. Buccaneers, 27-14

Up next: at Seahawks

By finishing 21-for-25 for 333 yards and three touchdowns Sunday, Brock Purdy joined Joe Montana as the only 49ers quarterbacks to post a perfect passer rating in a game with at least 15 attempts. This comes on the heels of Purdy’s dominant performance against the Jaguars, vaulting the 49ers back into the upper echelon of title contenders behind what FTN Fantasy’s DVOA considers the best offense in the league. Purdy’s midseason decline looks like it was just a small bump in the road, and that’s bad news for the rest of the league.

6. Dallas Cowboys (7-3, No. 6)

Last week: Win vs. Panthers, 33-10

Up next: vs. Commanders

The Cowboys defense is truly a sight to behold. Behind seven sacks and an NFL-record-tying fourth pick-six by DaRon Bland, Dallas overwhelmed rookie Bryce Young and the Panthers, holding Carolina to 187 total yards and 2.1 yards per pass. The Cowboys have often dominated the bad teams on their schedule, but until they deliver a signature win against a top-flight opponent, it’s hard to put them in the inner sanctum of title contenders.

Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson walks off of the field after defeating the Steelers on Sunday. (Kirk Irwin/AP)

7. Cleveland Browns (7-3, No. 7)

Last week: Win vs. Steelers, 13-10

Up next: at Broncos

What a strange season in Cleveland. Behind a historically good defense, the Browns eked out another close win, this time with rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. A few clutch throws from DTR on the final drive were enough to set up Dustin Hopkins’ 34-yard game-winning field goal, helping Cleveland remain in contention for not only a playoff spot but perhaps its first division title since 1989. We might see 38-year-old Joe Flacco take the field in a Browns uniform after the former Ravens quarterback signed to the practice squad this week, adding another layer of intrigue for a team that refuses to go away.

8. Miami Dolphins (7-3, No. 8)

Last week: Win vs. Raiders, 20-13

Up next: at Jets

The Dolphins let the Raiders hang around Sunday, but a pair of interceptions by Jalen Ramsey, including an incredible pick in the end zone with 32 seconds left, helped secure an important victory. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill continues to build a strong case for league Most Valuable Player honors, catching 10 passes for 146 yards and a league-leading eighth touchdown. Miami’s star power will be tough to contend with in the postseason.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3, No. 10)

Last week: Win vs. Titans, 34-14

Up next: at Texans

The Jaguars quickly shook off a humbling loss to the 49ers, as Trevor Lawrence finished with the fourth-best passer rating (119.5) of his career and delivered two perfect touchdown passes to Calvin Ridley while rushing for two scores. Ridley said it might be a sign of things to come for an offense that has looked sluggish at times this season. Jacksonville will need to keep it up against Houston, which is more than capable of matching its firepower.

10. Houston Texans (6-4, No. 9)

Last week: Win vs. Cardinals, 21-16

Up next: vs. Jaguars

The Texans won despite a season-high three interceptions from rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, which might be the surest sign yet that Houston is a legitimate playoff contender. Stroud said he’s “going to keep letting it fly,” which is encouraging for an offense that has quickly become one of the league’s best. Fellow rookie Tank Dell is also blossoming into a star, catching 20 passes for 319 yards during this three-game winning streak. This is a confident young team that might be ahead of schedule and ready to win the division.

11. Buffalo Bills (6-5, No. 15)

Last week: Win vs. Jets, 32-6

Up next: at Eagles

A get-right game against the Jets could be a turning point for the Bills, who looked as good as ever under newly promoted offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Buffalo scored on six of its first eight possessions and Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes, including a pair to running backs out of the backfield. But injuries continue to pile up on defense after a scary collision knocked out Taron Johnson and Taylor Rapp, the latter of whom exited in an ambulance. Buffalo needs to be firing on all cylinders to secure a playoff berth against one of the league’s toughest remaining schedules.

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) pulls in a touchdown as Vikings cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (5) defends on Sunday night. (David Zalubowski/AP)

12. Denver Broncos (5-5, No. 18)

Last week: Win vs. Vikings, 21-20

Up next: vs. Browns

Maybe coach Sean Payton finally has this team figured out. Russell Wilson did just enough to lead a fourth-quarter comeback, completing 27 of 35 passes for 259 yards including a 15-yard touchdown to Courtland Sutton with 1:03 left. With Wilson throwing short passes and avoiding turnovers and the defense getting back on track after a dismal start, the Broncos have found a blueprint for success that’s led to four straight wins.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4, No. 11)

Last week: Loss vs. Browns, 13-10

Up next: at Bengals

Matt Canada’s tumultuous tenure is over, with Pittsburgh firing the offensive coordinator Tuesday after another disappointing performance. We’ll see if a change in play callers gets more out of second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett, who hasn’t come close to meeting the preseason hype. Until the offense finds a better way to move the ball than simply giving it to running back Jaylen Warren and hoping for the best, this team can’t be taken seriously, no matter how good the defense is.

14. Seattle Seahawks (6-4, No. 12)

Last week: Loss vs. Rams, 17-16

Up next: vs. 49ers

What a crushing loss for the Seahawks, who blew a 16-7 fourth-quarter lead, committed 12 penalties and saw quarterback Geno Smith and running back Kenneth Walker II exit with injuries. Neither might end up missing much time, which is good news heading into a pivotal matchup against the 49ers that could determine the NFC West champion.

15. Minnesota Vikings (6-5, No. 14)

Last week: Loss vs. Broncos, 21-20

Up next: vs. Bears

Joshua Dobbs nearly pulled off another stunning win, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to throw a touchdown pass and run for a score in each of his first three games with a team. But Minnesota couldn’t hold a late lead, ending a five-game winning streak that became the talk of the league. The Vikings still have a firm grip on the final playoff spot in the NFC and could get star wide receiver Justin Jefferson back in time for the postseason.

16. Indianapolis Colts (5-5, No. 17)

Last week: Bye

Up next: vs. Buccaneers

17. New Orleans Saints (5-5, No. 20)

Last week: Bye

Up next: at Falcons

Bengals quarterback Jake Browning gestures during a game Nov. 16 against the Ravens. (Nick Wass/AP)

18. Cincinnati Bengals (5-5, No. 13)

Last week: Loss vs. Ravens, 34-20

Up next: vs. Steelers

It’s Jake Browning or bust for the Bengals after the season-ending injury to Burrow. It’s hard to imagine Cincinnati climbing back into a crowded postseason race without their star quarterback, but it would be unfair to write this team off early. There’s still plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, and Browning showed some flashes of being a capable backup against the Ravens. This week’s game against the Steelers will likely determine the direction of the season.

19. Green Bay Packers (4-6, No. 28)

Last week: Win vs. Chargers, 23-20

Up next: at Lions

With the offense on his shoulders, Jordan Love threw for 322 yards and connected with Romeo Doubs for a 24-yard touchdown with 2:33 left to give Green Bay an upset win. It could be a turning point for both Love and the Packers, who have often found themselves on the losing end of close games this season. With running back Aaron Jones likely out for a while after being carted off the field with a knee injury Sunday, it’s up to Love to be more consistent to keep the offense on track.

20. Los Angeles Rams (4-6, No. 29)

Last week: Win vs. Seahawks, 17-16

Up next: at Cardinals

Sean McVay continued his domination of Pete Carroll, moving to 10-5 against Seattle, including the postseason. That includes a 4-0 record with Matthew Stafford at quarterback, who led two late scoring drives in Sunday’s come-from-behind win. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp might play this week after suffering an ankle injury, which is great news for a team that can ill-afford any more injuries to its top players to have any hope of reaching the postseason.

21. Los Angeles Chargers (4-6, No. 16)

Last week: Loss vs. Packers, 23-20

Up next: vs. Ravens

After another disappointing loss and a testy postgame news conference, Brandon Staley might be coaching for his job down the stretch. The loss of defensive end Joey Bosa to a foot sprain could spell disaster for a defense under Staley’s direction that has dramatically underperformed this season, ranking 29th in DVOA. A matchup against the surging Ravens comes at a terrible time for Los Angeles, which needs to avoid a third straight loss to have any hope of returning to the postseason.

22. Las Vegas Raiders (5-6, No. 19)

Last week: Loss vs. Dolphins, 20-13

Up next: vs. Chiefs

Even interim coach Antonio Pierce’s first loss was encouraging. After a 2-0 start under the former linebacker, the Raiders had plenty of chances to win Sunday in Miami thanks to an opportunistic defense that forced three turnovers. But they were ultimately unable to overcome three interceptions by rookie Aidan O’Connell, who said he’s “learning how hard the NFL is and how hard it is to win.” Perhaps that experience turns into better results.

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6, No. 21)

Last week: Loss vs. 49ers, 27-14

Up next: at Colts

The Bucs simply ran into a buzz saw Sunday, but that doesn’t soften the blow of five losses in the past six games. The silver lining this season has been the play of Baker Mayfield, who at the very least looks like a serviceable starter if Tampa Bay wants to draft and develop a quarterback next year.

24. Atlanta Falcons (4-6, No. 25)

Last week: Bye

Up next: vs. Saints

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, left, stands on the sideline after being pulled from Sunday's game against the Bills. (Adrian Kraus/AP)

25. New York Jets (4-6, No. 22)

Last week: Loss vs. Bills, 32-6

Up next: vs. Dolphins

Desperate for a spark on offense, the Jets are giving journeyman Tim Boyle a chance to start. It might not lead to better results, but it’s clear Zach Wilson doesn’t have what it takes to be a starting-caliber quarterback. With New York seemingly out of the playoff race, hope for Aaron Rodgers’ return might not be enough to motivate this team down the stretch.

26. Chicago Bears (3-8, No. 27)

Last week: Loss vs. Lions, 31-26

Up next: at Vikings

There are no moral victories after blowing a 12-point lead with only four minutes to go, but Chicago should be encouraged by the performance of Justin Fields in his return from a thumb injury. According to NFL Research, it was the fourth game of the quarterback’s career with at least 100 passing yards and 100 rushing yards, tied for the third-most in NFL history. If the Bears end the season feeling good enough to commit to Fields long-term, they could enter the draft with two top-five picks to use on building blocks at other positions.

27. Washington Commanders (4-7, No. 23)

Last week: Loss vs. Giants, 31-19

Up next: at Cowboys

Sam Howell took a significant step backward Sunday, throwing three interceptions as Washington turned the ball over six times in an inexplicable loss to the last-place Giants. One game should not overshadow the improvement Howell has shown all season, but it’s fair to wonder whether coach Ron Rivera should be the one overseeing his development. This team is woefully underperforming based on its talent level, and that falls at the feet of the coach.

28. Arizona Cardinals (2-9, No. 24)

Last week: Loss vs. Texans, 21-16

Up next: vs. Rams

It’s clearly going to take more than Kyler Murray to get the Cardinals over the hump. The offense went 3-for-10 on third down and 1-for-4 on fourth down Sunday, failing to take advantage of three interceptions by the defense. “We did some good, but there are no moral victories,” said Murray, who has played well since returning from a torn ACL. “It’s just frustrating.”

29. Tennessee Titans (3-7, No. 26)

Last week: Loss vs. Jaguars, 34-14

Up next: vs. Panthers

The Titans fell to 0-6 in road games this season and have lost nine straight away from home. Overall, they’ve lost 14 of their past 17 games. It’s probably premature to start thinking about firing coach Mike Vrabel, but it would be nice to see a little more aggressiveness on offense from rookie quarterback Will Levis and a running game that has averaged less than 4 yards per carry over the past two games.

30. New York Giants (3-8, No. 32)

Last week: Win vs. Commanders, 31-19

Up next: vs. Patriots

Coach Brian Daboll can certainly coach quarterbacks. In his second NFL start, undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns despite getting sacked nine times. If the Giants choose to start over with a rookie quarterback next season, the franchise should feel pretty good about what Daboll can do with a talented young passer under his tutelage.

31. New England Patriots (2-8, No. 30)

Last week: Bye

Up next: at Giants

32. Carolina Panthers (1-9, No. 31)

Last week: Loss vs. Cowboys, 33-10

Up next: at Titans

It was always going to take time for rookie quarterback Bryce Young to adapt to the NFL, but the Panthers should be a little worried about what they’re seeing. Young ranks 31st in the league in Total QBR (29.9) and is completing a lower percentage of his passes than expected despite averaging just 6.3 air yards per attempt.