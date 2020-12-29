NFL playoff scenarios for Week 17: It’s win-and-in for Ravens, Browns, Dolphins and Titans in AFC

The Buccaneers are locked into the No. 5 or No. 6 seed, which means a road playoff game against a division winner. If the Bucs beat the Falcons or the Rams lose to the Cardinals, Tampa Bay claims the No. 5 seed — and a matchup with the NFC East winner. If the Bucs lose and the Rams win, Tampa Bay claims the No. 6 seed — and a matchup against either the Packers, Saints or Seahawks.