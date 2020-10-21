NFL MVP watch, Week 6: It’s time to talk about Ryan Tannehill

There might not be a better story in the league than Tannehill’s rise. As NBC Sports' Peter King pointed out, Tannehill ranks first in the NFL in passer rating (116.0) and yards per attempt (8.95) since the start of the 2019 season, and the Titans are 12-3 since replacing Marcus Mariota with Tannehill as the starter. In a wild 42-36 overtime victory over the Texans on Sunday, Tannehill threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns, including a game-tying 7-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown with four seconds left in regulation. He leads all qualified passers in EPA per play (0.394) and ranks fourth in CPOE (5.7%). Both he and the Titans are forces to be reckoned with not only in the AFC, but the entire league.