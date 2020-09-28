NFL MVP stock watch, Week 3: Where do Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes rank entering showdown?

There’s a clear front-runner. Wilson has 14 touchdown passes after throwing five more in Sunday’s 38-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys, the most over the first three games in NFL history. He’s also the first quarterback in NFL history to throw four or more touchdown passes in each of his team’s first three games. Wilson’s expected points added (EPA) per play, which accounts for factors such as down, distance to go, field position, home-field advantage and time remaining, is the highest in the league (0.456). The Seahawks are 3-0, and if Wilson continues to put up these kinds of passing performances every week while leading Seattle to the top seed in the NFC, it’s his award to lose.