2020 NFL mock draft (Version 4.0): Wide receivers and cornerbacks galore in first two rounds

You don’t often see Division II prospects taken in the first 64 picks, but Dugger has put himself in the conversation after a strong week at the Senior Bowl. He can stick with receivers with his length and speed and can make plays in the running game despite his stature (6-1, 218). Ohio State’s Malik Harrison, Oregon’s Troy Dye and Appalachian State’s Akeem Davis-Gaither might be in play here, too, but Dugger has shown he’s worth the risk.