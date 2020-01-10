Baun is a fast riser on draft boards and could jump even higher with a big scouting combine performance. He finished second in the Big Ten in both sacks (12.5) and tackles for loss (19.5) and earned one of the highest pass-rushing grades in the country at 90.9, per PFF. Though he might end up being a better off-ball linebacker than pass rusher, he has the versatility and athleticism the Ravens covet.