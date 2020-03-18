Winners and losers from the early wave of NFL free agency

Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians has long championed the “no risk it, no biscuit” mentality with his offense, which flies in the face of what a careful, methodical Brady has done throughout most of his career. But with star receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, who might be two of the best receivers not named Randy Moss that Brady has ever played with, and solid tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard, the veteran might be more likely to air it out. He might even convince Tampa Bay to sign his one-game Patriots partner Antonio Brown.