2021 NFL draft: Eagles take Texas Tech CB Zech McPhearson; Columbia native is first local pick of Day 3

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Texas Tech cornerback and Columbia native Zech McPhearson in the fourth round of the NFL draft Saturday.
McPhearson, whose brother Gerrick Jr. played at Maryland, played alongside former Virginia Tech offensive tackle and first-round draft pick Christian Darrisaw at Riverdale Baptist in Prince George’s County. He played for three seasons at Penn State before joining the Red Raiders.
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound McPhearson, taken No. 123 overall, was named a first-team All-Big 12 Conference selection as a senior. He had four interceptions and broke up six other passes in 10 starts.
This story will be updated with more local selections.