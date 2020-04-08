2020 NFL draft predictions: Five first-round quarterbacks, running backs get ignored, receivers fall and more

Teams will always be willing to take a risk to find a potential star at such a valuable position, especially after watching polarizing prospects Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson win MVP honors. Don’t be surprised if the Patriots draft competition for Stidham at No. 23, the Bears and/or Colts package picks to move into the first round, or a team seemingly content with its starter — like the Raiders and Jaguars — makes a splashy move. Even contending teams such as the Saints and Packers might look at their aging quarterbacks and decide to invest a first-round pick in a future starter.