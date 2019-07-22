Ravens roll out $120 million renovation project in time for 2019 season

M&T Bank Stadium will showcase Saturday the finished product of a three-year, $120 million renovation project aimed at improving the fan experience.
The latest phase included adding more escalators and elevators, “Corner Notch” suite and party areas built into the open notches of the upper bowl, and upgrades to the club level, kitchens and sound systems.
Additionally, new LED Sports Lights have been added in a project that the Maryland Stadium Authority funded. The lights are more energy-efficient and can be instantly switched on and off, similar to how a light switch can control all the lights in a living room at once. The Ravens are one of the first teams in the league to install these lights, said Roy Sommerhof, the senior vice president of stadium operations.
Phase one was completed before the 2017 season. It included the addition of two 4K ultra-high definition video displays, as well as the addition of more audio and video equipment for better replays.
After phase one, the Ravens earned the No. 2 overall fan experience ranking from Stadium Journey in 2018.
After each game, fans who attend games at all the NFL stadiums can participate in “Voice of the Fan Polls,” Ravens President Dick Cass said. The Ravens ranked No. 2 in the Food and Beverage, Stadium Technology, Video Board Content and External Pre-Game Content sections.
It might have been easier for the Ravens to create a whole new stadium, Sommerhof said, but M&T Bank Stadium has “good bones,” so they decided to renovate instead. The Ravens spent about $220 million on enhancements, which is about the same amount it cost to build the stadium in 1998.
The Ravens will hold a stadium practice at 6 p.m. Saturday followed by a fireworks/laser show.