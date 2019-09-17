Michael Vick says Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s historic start to season is ‘no fluke’

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick is all-in on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, telling TMZ Sports that Jackson’s fast start to the season is “no fluke.”
Jackson has set a number of records in the first two games of the season, leading the Ravens to a 2-0 record and early lead atop the AFC North, albeit against lesser opponents in the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals.
Vick, however, is sold on Jackson.
“You don’t go out and throw five touchdown passes and call it [a fluke],” Vick told TMZ. “I’m excited for the guy. He’s going to be hard to deal with for a long time.”
In Sunday’s 23-17 win over the Cardinals, Jackson joined Vick in NFL history, becoming the sixth player to pass for at least 250 yards and rush for 100 yards in a game.
Through two games, Jackson leads the league in passer rating (145.2), is tied for the league lead in touchdowns (7) and has yet to throw an interception.
Jackson has frequently drawn comparisons to Vick as a dynamic runner, but Vick commended the work Jackson put in during the offseason to improve his mechanics.
“That’s a dangerous man behind center,” Vick said.
RAVENS@CHIEFS
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Ch. 13
Radio: 1090 AM, 97.9 FM