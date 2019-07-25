As camp begins, slimmed-down Michael Pierce apologizes to Ravens teammates for ‘letting them down’

Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce, cleared to practice at training camp and slimmed down after a summer of eating well and running hard, apologized to his teammates Thursday for “letting them down” at mandatory minicamp and swore his weight problems were a thing of the past.
Pierce, the team’s most disruptive interior defensive lineman last season, did not participate in any of the Ravens’ three minicamp practices last month after coming in noticeably above his playing weight. But he passed his conditioning test Sunday and was in good spirits after the team’s first practice.
"It feels great" to be back, Pierce told reporters. "Like I told my teammates, I really apologize for letting them down in minicamp. That's never been indicative of my character to come in out of shape, and I told them it won't happen again."
Pierce, a pending free agent, said his weight started to become a problem when he missed organized team activities in the spring, which set back his dietary program. He acknowledged he “wasn’t diligent in my eating, wasn’t diligent in my conditioning,” and that he focused more on weight lifting.
But over the past six weeks, with the help of strength and conditioning coach Steve Saunders, performance coaching analyst Ron Shrift and director of sports nutrition Sarah Snyder, he started to eat smarter. With a regular running schedule, the unwanted weight started to come off. He said he's lost 20 pounds since the end of minicamp, and he still wants to lose more.
"It's just a whole overhaul," said Pierce, who was not asked what his current or ideal playing weight is. "Sarah made out the caloric intakes, sodium, protein, all this stuff. Stuff that I should've learned, obviously, through my first three years, I learned this year."
Pierce made such good progress — 20 pounds lost since the end of minicamp, he said — that the Ravens staff gave him the go-ahead to follow through on a prepaid trip to Italy. It’s a nation of great food and high calories, but Pierce said he lost weight anyway.
It helped that he focused on seafood. And brought a scale along with him on the trip, just to be sure.
“I’ve got a little road to go, but I felt good today, made some plays,” Pierce said, “and I feel like I’m in good shape.”