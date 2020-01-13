Ravens officials shared more details Monday about an incident in which a man died after falling in the upper deck of M&T Bank Stadium during the Ravens-Tennessee Titans playoff game Saturday night.
Ravens fan Michael Kahler stumbled on the steps leading to his seat at M&T Bank Stadium Saturday night, Ravens spokesman Chad Steele said in an email.
Ravens officials previously reported the fan had collapsed while walking on the steps of the upper deck. Medical personnel arrived, but were unable to resuscitate Kahler. Steele would not answer further questions about the incident or the injuries Kahler suffered.
Members of Kahler’s family declined to comment Monday.
“Our prayers and sympathies go out to Michael Kahler’s family and friends," Steele said in the email.
Security footage reportedly showed S.A.F.E. Management, the company that provides the stadium’s ushers and security, reported the incident in less than two minutes from the stumble, Steele said. A representative of S.A.F.E. Management directed questions Monday about the incident to Ravens officials.
Within three minutes from the stumble, two EMTs arrived at the scene and began assessment and treatment, Steele said. Within eight minutes, an emergency doctor arrived. And within 14 minutes of the stumble, Kahler received additional emergency treatment in a nearby First Aid Room, Steele said.
About 15 minutes later, Kahler was taken in an ambulance to Maryland Shock Trauma, Steele said.
The Maryland Stadium Authority, which owns M&T Bank Stadium and leases it to the Ravens, deferred comment to team officials.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Sunday that the incident was reported as an accidental fall so police did not have any information about it.