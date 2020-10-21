The Ravens have the green light from Gov. Larry Hogan to host fans at M&T Bank Stadium. What’s next?

The Ravens will come out of their bye week rested ahead of their critical Week 8 divisional matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers and they’ll have an extra luxury they haven’t been afforded so far this season — the opportunity to have fans at M&T Bank Stadium.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s latest easing of coronavirus restrictions has allowed sporting venues to bring back fans at a limited number. The Ravens sent out an email to permanent seat license owners Tuesday to enter a lottery system for tickets to the Nov. 1 game against the Steelers.
Here’s what to know about the latest coronavirus restriction to be relaxed.
What’s next?
A final decision on allowing fans at M&T Bank Stadium would come from Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, who has typically been more reluctant than other local executives to ease coronavirus restrictions in his jurisdiction. In the email sent to PSL owners, the Ravens said they were “in discussion” with Young to “host a reduced number of fans.”
Young hasn’t publicly commented on whether he would allow fans at Ravens games but a spokesman said he would discuss it with the city health commissioner. Young’s administration indicated that the outgoing mayor would be open to allowing fans at M&T Bank Stadium.
How many fans would be allowed?
Under Hogan’s latest order, outdoor sporting venues are permitted to host up to 10% of their maximum capacity, which does not include players, coaches, team and stadium personnel and media. M&T Bank Stadium can seat about 71,000 fans, so about 7,000 people would likely be allowed entrance.
What are other NFL teams doing?
The NFL has allowed teams to have authority on admitting fans into stadiums, so long as state and local officials have given their clearance. Only a portion of teams opened the season with fans in attendance and to date, 15 teams have hosted games with fans.
The teams that have welcomed fans have typically reduced the size to around 10% of maximum capacity, allowing for a few thousand fans seated in smaller pods across the venue. The Kansas City Chiefs opened the NFL season with 22% of their stadium capacity, a crowd of close to 16,000 fans. The Dallas Cowboys, who play at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with a maximum capacity of about 80,000, currently have the laxest policy in the NFL. Dallas has allowed 25% attendance at its home games and has averaged about 24,000 fans so far.
Where does Baltimore stand in the pandemic?
Baltimore City has the second-most cases per capita in the state as of Tuesday, according to The Baltimore Sun’s database, with 28.54 confirmed cases per 1,000 residents. Prince George’s County, where the Washington Football Team’s FedEx Field is located in Landover, ranks first with 34.77 cases per 1,000 residents. In Maryland, there has been a spike in hospitalizations, and caseloads have steadily risen. Public health experts have warned of a resurgence of the coronavirus in the fall and winter converging with flu season.
What do public health experts say on the matter?
Public health experts have said that any decision on reopening should be guided by local coronavirus numbers. Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and public health professor at George Washington University, said before the Ravens allowed 250 family members to attend a Monday night game against the Chiefs that she wasn’t as worried about people contracting the virus in the stadium, but people coming from around the state and meeting in high-risk locations, like bars and restaurants.
“When you have people coming from other parts of the state or other parts of the country, they may be coming from places with much higher levels of spread,” said Wen, the former health commissioner of Baltimore.
The Ravens will not allow tailgating as part of their plan to welcome back fans and everyone must complete a health screening and have their temperature taken before entering the stadium.
Baltimore Sun reporters Talia Richman and Ben Leonard contributed to this article.