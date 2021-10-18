Illinois wing Emily Fisher commits to Maryland women’s basketball, first in Class of 2023

Junior wing Emily Fisher, one of the top girls basketball recruits in Illinois, committed to Maryland on Monday, becoming the first pledge in what could be a crucial Class of 2023.
The 6-foot Fisher, rated the No. 48 junior prospect by Prep Girls Hoops and a three-star recruit by ESPN, announced her commitment on Twitter. She had offers from top Big Ten Conference programs like Michigan and others like North Carolina State.
“I am so honored and excited to announce my commitment to @TerpsWBB,” Fisher tweeted. “I have finally found my second home!”
Maryland, which offered Fisher in July, is set to lose star guard Ashley Owusu and star wing Diamond Miller to graduation after the 2022-23 season. Forward Mimi Collins, a redshirt junior who started most of last season, also has two more years of eligibility.
Fisher, an accomplished soccer player, averaged 15.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists and two blocks per game as a sophomore for Libertyville last season.
“Emily’s strength coupled with her ball handling is incredible,” Libertyville basketball coach Greg Pedersen told the Lake County News-Sun in July. “She’s also one of the best finishers I’ve seen around the rim. She can play point guard, and can get the ball and just go.”