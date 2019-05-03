Just how fast is the Ravens' Marquise Brown? One unlucky Oklahoma student found out the hard way

Ravens first-round draft pick Marquise Brown is fast, that much is certain. A 5-foot-9, 166-pound receiver doesn’t become the No. 25 overall pick without blazing speed.

But just how fast? It’s unclear.

Brown didn’t run the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine, nor Oklahoma’s pro day, as he recovered from surgery after suffering a Lisfranc injury in the Big 12 championship game.

The 40-yard dash record at the combine is 4.22 seconds, set by Washington receiver and Cincinnati Bengals first-round draft pick John Ross in 2017. But if he was healthy, Brown thinks he could have broken it.

Browse any one of hundreds of highlight videos of Brown, and his speed is clear. His 84-yard touchdown against Oklahoma State, which prompted announcer Gus Johnson to give Brown his “Hollywood” nickname, is perhaps the best example of his game-breaking ability.

Or perhaps it’s his race against an unlucky Oklahoma student.

During the Sooners’ spring game before the 2018 season, an Oklahoma student named Nick received a 10-yard headstart in a 50-yard race in the school’s “You vs. Hollywood” challenge.

It went as expected.

Even with Brown standing at the goal line and Nick on the 10, it doesn’t take long for Brown to pull ahead. He catches Nick around the 35-yard line, and that’s after pulling up to taunt the poor guy.

It’s unlikely Brown will be able to fly by NFL cornerbacks the same way on Sundays. But it shows just how fast he is compared with the average — sorry, Nick — college student.

Now it’s time for a step up in competition, and I’m not talking about the AFC North.

Hollywood vs. The Freeze. Let’s make it happen.

(h/t The Checkdown)