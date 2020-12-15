Cornerback Marlon Humphrey sets Ravens forced-fumble record, inches closer to NFL single-season mark

Call it the “Fruit Punch” or the “Peanut Punch 2.0.” Whatever it’s called, it’s working for Marlon Humphrey.
The Ravens cornerback forced two more fumbles in Monday night’s 47-42 win over the Browns, passing former outside linebacker Terrell Suggs for the most in a single season in franchise history. Suggs had seven forced fumbles in 2011, when he won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.
“That’s a big accomplishment for me,” Humphrey said. “When I was a rookie, before I had even played a game, ‘Sizz’ had told me I was the future of this franchise.”
Suggs still holds the Ravens record for most in a game, forcing three fumbles in a 24-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 11, 2011.
Humphrey’s eight forced fumbles this season ties an NFL record for the most through a player’s first 12 games, with Chicago Bears defensive back Charles Tillman (2012) and New York Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora (2010). Tillman and Umenyiora each finished the season with 10, tied for the NFL record alongside Colts defensive end Robert Mathis (2013).
Both of Humphrey’s punch-outs Monday came in the first quarter. He knocked the ball loose from wide receiver Rashard Higgins on first-and-10 from the Ravens’ 18-yard line on the Browns’ opening drive, but Higgins recovered it.
Later, Humphrey jarred the ball away from wide receiver Jarvis Landry on first-and-10 from the Ravens’ 40, but again the Browns recovered as Landry fell on top of the ball.
The Browns fumbled seven times Monday and recovered all seven. Higgins fumbled three times, while Landry coughed the ball up twice.
“Anytime I’m trying to be around the ball, I just try to do something, whether it’s a tackle, whatever it is, an interception,” Humphrey said in October after signing a five-year extension worth $98.75 million, including $40 million guaranteed. “However we can get a turnover, it’s big for the team. We have analytics guys that show if you can get a turnover here, it equates to this many points and all these different things.
Latest Baltimore Ravens
“So the biggest thing that you can have on defense is a defense that creates turnovers, whether it’s an interception or a forced fumble or a sack — that’s not a turnover, but it’s still big. So whatever I can do and whatever the defense can do to get a turnover is always huge.”