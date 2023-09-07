Ravens TE Mark Andrews ‘taking it day by day,’ hopes to play in Sunday’s opener vs. Texans

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews practiced again Thursday, but his status for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium remains unclear. (Terrance Williams/AP)

The Mark Andrews mystery thickens.

The Ravens tight end returned to practice Wednesday and was there again Thursday, but his status for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium remains unclear. For the second straight day, Andrews was listed as limited in practice on the injury report and he stopped short of committing to being able to play in the season opener.

“I’m taking it day by day,” he said following Thursday’s practice in Owings Mills. “God willing, I’ll be out there.”

Andrews has been dealing with a quad injury for the past few weeks, which he suffered in practice.

Coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week that Andrews “looked fine” in practice Wednesday and that he expects him to play against the Texans. Andrews, who turned 28 on Wednesday, was not as firm.

“It’s been a little tricky,” said the 2021 All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection who led the Ravens in catches last season. “I’m feeling better, just day by day getting better. We’ll see what happens.

“Just one of those things that we practice hard, we go hard. It was unfortunate, but for me it’s just getting back out there on the field focusing. … Just trying to be healthy, get healthy and help this team win games.”

Andrews, who had 73 catches for 847 yards and five touchdowns last season, has been healthy for most of his career, playing in 77 games over the past five years. Knee and shoulder injuries kept him out in Week 9 last season against the New Orleans Saints.

Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) was also listed as limited in Thursday’s practice, though it’s unclear if that will impact his availability. The 30-year-old wide receiver has been dealing with ankle issues for most of his career after fracturing it and undergoing season-ending surgery six years ago.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, meanwhile, was a full participant in practice after being limited Wednesday, while cornerback Marlon Humphrey remains out after undergoing foot surgery during training camp.